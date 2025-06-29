What happened to George Pickens camp? Steelers fans deserve an answer

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in early May. With Dallas, Pickens is expected to transform into the ultimate No. 2 receiver Dak Prescott has been lacking. Pickens has impressed so far at OTAs and in private workouts with teammates. While Pickens talent in Pittsburgh was never question, his off-field intentions came were controversial following his departure due to a youth football camp absence.

Initial reports declared that Pickens would be in attendance at said camps. When the company which runs said camp, TruEdge Sports, found out he wouldn't be there, they rightly had some questions. Their initial statement wasn't kind to Pickens, but they have since revised their stance.

"At TruEdge Sports, we take pride in fostering strong relationships with the athletes, families, and communities we serve," the company said in a statement. "Recently, a statement was issued that did not accurately reflect the full scope of communication or the context surrounding the event."

Steelers fans are still waiting to hear from George Pickens

Pickens was traded, so it shouldn't have been surprising that he didn't attend a youth camp he had previously committed to as a member of the Steelers. However, local reports had stated that Pickens said he would still be in attendance following the trade. That is why a last-minute change of pace was not greeted well. Yet, TruEdge has taken the blame for that lack of communication following early reports that blamed Pickens.

When FanSided called TruEdge for comment, they reiterated that they would not expand upon their initial position and were only talking to parents of children at the camp. For what it's worth, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth filled the void left by Pickens.

A call to Pickens' representation was greeted with silence this weekend.

The questions that remain, of course, are why TruEdge thought Pickens would be in attendance in the first place, and who committed to the camp for him. Also, did Pickens tell his representation he would be in attendance? TruEdge simply saying they did not speak directly with Pickens doesn't exactly absolve him of blame. It just means he trusts his representation, as most athletes do. It's a bad look, but not one we can fully blame of Pickens.

George Pickens deserves a fresh start with the Cowboys

Pickens time in Pittsburgh was filled with drama. A change of scenery could do him some good, but previous commitments to a camp involving Pittsburgh youth – which either Pickens, one of his representatives or the camp itself bailed on late – is a horrible look. There is no second or third statement that can make the kids who attended said camp to see Pickens specifically feel better.

What stuck out most to me about the Pickens response was silence. Typically, such a PR nightmare would be greeted with more than just a subsequent statement by one party, especially if a brand (in this case Pickens) hoped to maintain a relationship with their former home.

TruEdge should not bank their reputation on a harsh Pickens statement. This much is true. Yet, there are far too many questions remaining for a football-crazed youth community that hoped to see Pickens in the flesh. Frankly, I'm not sure they'll ever get answers, which is on par for Pickens.