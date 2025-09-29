George Pickens confirmed Steelers worst fears in front of a national audience

A fresh start can do wonders for a player, especially one the caliber of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. When tasked with taking over WR1 duties on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers – a defense which entered the game ranked among the best in the NFL in EPA/play, points allowed, yards per play allowed and sacks – Pickens thrived. The fourth-year wide receiver had his first breakout performance as a member of the Cowboys, catching eight balls for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The game itself would end in a tie, but Pickens was a decisive winner.

Pickens has said and done the right things since he was acquired via trade by the Cowboys, but his inner drive was showing on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Pickens in part because they believed they could survive without him, and that he wasn't worth the contract he'll likely receive following this season. Pittsburgh instead opted for DK Metcalf, giving their top wideout a five-year, $150 million contract upon landing him from the Seattle Seahawks.

Pickens will have to play out his contract year, but if he keeps playing like this, he will have no trouble signing for top value in free agency next summer.

Why did the Steelers trade George Pickens in the first place?

The Steelers traded Pickens because they felt Metcalf could reasonably replace him, and his value as a top-tier WR2 isn't necessarily a fit for this offense. Arthur Smith prefers to go heavy and run the football. Rather than airing the ball out and providing his quarterback with weapons on the outside, the Steelers and Smith invested in the tight end position, adding Jonnu Smith via a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Pittsburgh also struggled to rein Pickens in since drafting him out of Georgia. Whether it be sideline tantrums or in-game penalties, Pickens was always on the wrong side of controversy with the Steelers. Much of that can be blamed on personal growth and, frankly, frustration with how he was utilitzed in offenses run by Matt Canada (yuck) and Smith. Pickens' quarterbacks since entering the NFL leave a lot to be desired, as well, whether it be Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. The end result was the same: Pickens running open downfield without a quarterback who could consistently find him the ball.

The Steelers pinned Pickens personality as a reason for change. In no uncertain terms, Tomlin warned the former second-round pick that he had to improve his behavior if he were to remain a critical part of the offense. Here's what Tomlin's said just last December.

"He's just got to grow up, man," coach Mike Tomlin said. "This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George, he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry."

That growth, in the Steelers' eyes, never happened. Hence, Pittsburgh dumped Pickens this offseason for a second-round pick. Will they come to regret it?

George Pickens proved the Steelers wrong, but should they regret trading him?

Pickens top-end potential is a WR1. The Steelers waited for that potential to come to fruition during his up-and-down tenure in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers never provided Pickens with a passer to match his own abilities, and thus he was doomed on arrival. While Dak Prescott may not be a top-5 quarterback in the NFL, he is significantly better than any passer Pickens has ever caught a ball from.

On one hand, Pickens has already proven the Steelers wrong with performances indicative of a WR1. Whether it be Dallas or another team in free agency, Pickens should earn his money if he keeps playing like this. On the other...let's not pretend the Steelers were going to sign Pickens to an extension after inking Metcalf. Pittsburgh made their choice. They also managed to get a second-round pick out of the Cowboys for one year of Pickens. That's not nothing, and could be valuable next April when the Steelers are looking for their quarterback of the future.

So, yes, Pickens' impressive outing was a nightmare for the Steelers. It suggests their offense – led by a resurgent Aaron Rodgers – could've been even better. Yet, that doesn't make it a bad business decision in the long run.