George Pickens gets last laugh on Steelers thanks to rival's marquee signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, a move that caught fans and pundits alike off-guard given their decision to add DK Metcalf as their WR1. By trading Pickens, Pittsburgh now faces an all-too-familiar problem – the wide receiver room is lacking depth. That weakness was exposed on Wednesday, when their biggest rival added one of the best cornerbacks available.

The Baltimore Ravens already had an elite secondary thanks to the likes of Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. The Steelers know all too well what it's like to try and throw against the Ravens defense – it's not easy. Thus, giving up on Pickens – a player who alongside Metcalf could've helped stretch the field – will come back to haunt the Steelers when they play the Ravens twice in 2025-26.

Steelers will face a familiar problem against the Ravens without George Pickens

The Steelers have a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but even he is a familiar stopgap. Pittsburgh has tried and failed to replace Ben Roethlisberger since he retired. Heck, they even took a shot on rookie Kenny Pickett in the first round in spite of his third-round grade from many pundits.

That didn't work out. Nothing has worked, including Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who now play for the New York Giants and New York Jets respectively. Rodgers, even at his advanced age, may be more talented of a passer than both of those players, but he faces a similar predicament in the weapons he has available to him in Pittsburgh.

Pickens was dealt in part due to attitude issues. There's little doubt he caused problems in the Steelers locker room since he was drafted out of Georgia. Yet, some of that just comes with being a talented wide receiver. The Steelers know this better than most, as they have dealt with their fair share of divas. However, Mike Tomlin has generally found a way to reach these players and get the most out of them. With Pickens, Tomlin and Pittsburgh thought it was time to move on. Now they will face the wrath of an improved Ravens secondary. Baltimore signed Jaire Alexander on Wednesday.

Jaire Alexander will make an immediate impact with the Ravens if he's healthy

Alexander is still young enough to make a real difference in Baltimore. At 28 years old, he should be entering the latter end of his prime. The only problem is that Alexander struggled to stay healthy his final seasons in Green Bay. It's one of many reasons the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a restructured contract. Alexander still thinks he has a lot to give, and was willing to sign a one-year deal to prove it. The Packers opted to move in a different direction.

With the Ravens, Alexander won't be asked to do nearly as much. He is not the anchor of Baltimore's secondary, and he will be surrounded by talented players and a vaunted pass rush at its best. When Baltimore and Pittsburgh face off this season, he'll be asked to cover the likes of Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson.

Advantage, Alexander and the Ravens.