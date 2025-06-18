Ravens raise stakes for Lamar Jackson with major Jaire Alexander signing

The Green Bay Packers released former 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander from his contract earlier this month. While Alexander has been limited to just 14 games in the past two years, he is one of the better cornerbacks in the game when healthy.

On Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about the possibility of the team bringing in Alexander, his former college teammate at Louisville. Jackson then urged general manager Eric DeCosta, "Go get him, Eric!" Well, safe to say, DeCosta listened to his superstar and got a deal done.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones first broke the news that the Ravens have signed Alexander. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the deal is for one year, $6 million. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Alexander turned down more money to reunite with Jackson in Baltimore.

Compensation update: Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens. He turned down more to be in Baltimore with his former college teammate, Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/AWaYoeXh6k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2025

Now, the pressure to bring the Ravens back to the Super Bowl has increased for Jackson.

Jaire Alexander signing increases pressure on Lamar Jackson to win now

The Ravens haven't made it to a Super Bowl since the 2013 season, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a thriller in New Orleans. But in the past few years, the Ravens looked like legitimate contenders, thanks in part to the play of Jackson, who won two NFL MVP awards since arriving to the team in 2018. Yet, the Ravens could never make it past the AFC Championship Game.

While the Ravens offense is loaded with Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, their defense is dominant. Sure, they have the likes of Roquan Smith and Nnamdi Madabuike, but it's their secondary that is stacked.

The team has star safety Kyle Hamilton and a former first-round pick in Nate Wiggins. This offseason, they signed Chidobe Awuzie to pair alongside Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. Then, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Georgia safety Malakai Starks. That is a stacked secondary as is. And now, Alexander is entering the fold.

The Ravens can take a chance on a player like Alexander, who had trouble staying healthy the past two seasons, is due in part to their secondary depth. Let's not forget that back in 2022, Alexander was a Pro Bowler and named to Second team All-Pro after recording 56 combined tackles, 14 passes defended, and five interceptions in 16 games. If Alexander can stay on the field for the entirety of the 2025 season, Baltimore's strength just got stronger.

As for Jackson, the pressure is now on for him to deliver the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy. The team is in good shape on paper to make a run through the AFC and return to the big game. However, it's up to Jackson to ensure that becojmes a reality. Let's not forget that in their last two playoff runs, where they looked like favorites to win it all, they fell flat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, and lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC Divisional Round.

DeCosta helped increase their odds of contending by adding Alexander, who declined less money to play with his former Louisville teammate. Now, we wait and see if the Ravens and Jackson can win it all.