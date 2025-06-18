Lamar Jackson’s dream reunion could make Ravens defense scarier than ever

The Baltimore Ravens could make one simple move this offseason that would all but hand them an AFC North title and their long-awaited AFC championship. Obviously, that’s easy to say in June, but if Jaire Alexander signs with the Ravens and reunites with his college teammate, Lamar Jackson, it could be what gets Baltimore over the hump and back to the Super Bowl.

Alexander was dumped by the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason and as a free agent, can give Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills even more to worry about come the postseason. The Ravens already have an elite secondary, adding Alexander is simply not fair.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on former college teammate Jaire Alexander, who was just released by the #Packers: “Go get him, Eric!”



He added that he’s already reached out to Jaire. pic.twitter.com/Nv4MDJcJh5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 17, 2025

The fact that Baltimore drafted Malaki Starks out of Georgia with the 27th pick to pair with Kyle Hamilton is ridiculous. Now that they can add Alexander next to Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens defense is quickly approaching what the Philadelphia Eagles’ was last year.

Jaire Alexander to the Ravens would give Lamar Jackson no excuses to reach first Super Bowl

The Ravens already have an elite offense. Adding DeAndre Hopkins into the fold of an offense that has Jackson, Derrick Henry, Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers shouldn’t even be allowed in the video game franchise, Madden. Now they can build a video game-worthy defense too.

This means Jackson will have no excuse in not making it to his first Super Bowl. He claimed he was going to win one in a Ravens jersey and two MVPs later, it’s the one thing that’s held him back from being talked about like Mahomes. There’s not much else that needs to be done for him to win an AFC championship game.

He plays well in the regular season and can win a playoff game. But for some reason, he just can’t get past the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs. With a defense that could probably win a championship by itself if it added Alexander, people would get even more critical of Jackson. And it would be fair.

The Eagles laid out the recipe to beat the Chiefs. The Ravens adding Alexander would essentially put them in position to be as lethal as the Eagles. They don’t need Alexander to get there, though. The Ravens front office constructed this roster to be a championship contender.

If they added Alexander, it would just ramp up the pressure on Jackson to win this season. His excuses are running thin. He’s been to the playoffs five of his six seasons as the starter and reached the AFC championship game just one in 2023. The only season the Ravens didn’t have a top five offense was when they didn’t make the playoffs in 2021 and lost in the wild card in 2022.

This is a championship or bust season for the Ravens. Adding Alexander to the secondary makes losing worse for Jackson.