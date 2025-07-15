George Pickens just got 130 million reasons to create drama with the Cowboys

George Pickens only just arrived in Dallas a few months ago. The Cowboys traded for the former Steelers wideout, sending a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round selection to Pittsburgh in return. Pickens fit with the Cowboys is not a question of talent, but how much he will break by the end of the season. Based on talent alone, Pickens is one of the best receivers in the league and a worthy No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb in Dallas. However, there's a reason the Steelers traded him in the first place, and much of it had to do with not wanting to pay him.

Pickens caused all sorts of trouble in Pittsburgh, both on and off the field. Last season alone he was involved in on-field fights with the Browns and Cowboys – or at least those were the only ones we saw – with now-former Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis calling him out postgame. Off the field, Pickens became a locker room cancer. Reports have emerged since the trade suggesting his teammates were glad to see him leave. The Steelers viewed trading a player like Pickens as addition by subtraction. The Cowboys seem to think they can fix him. The jury is still out on that.

George Pickens can't be happy with Garrett Wilson's extension

On Monday night, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract extension. Wilson has earned his deal and then some, catching passes from a list of quarterbacks I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. Wilson's deal makes him one of the most highest-paid players at his position. While Pickens is not in the same conversation as Wilson from a monetary standpoint, every contract in the NFL impacts another down the line. Pickens will want a new deal after this season, and he's happy to prove it. Yet, if the Cowboys keep losing, Dallas may find out the bad side of Pickens' personality in a hurry, especially if he's unable to increase his value.

Pickens, much like Wilson, has been forced to catch passes from a sad cast of wanna-be starting quarterbacks. Unlike Wilson, Pickens believes this is his movie. He is the main character, win or lose, and his frustration with team performance or personal opportunity can often get in his way. Heck, Mike Tomlin held regular meetings with him for a reason.

So far in Dallas, Pickens is a beloved player in the locker room. He's met up with Dak Prescott privately and caught passes with Lamb. By all accounts, he had made a good impression. But in the NFL, it's never fun seeing someone else get paid. Pickens of all people knows this.