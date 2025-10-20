George Pickens' success in Dallas makes Mike Tomlin look like a coaching dinosaur

Mike Tomlin has a well-earned reputation as being a no-nonsense head coach. Prioritizing harmony and discipline over everything else is one reason why he's coaching his 19th season for the Steelers. Unfortunately for fans in Pittsburgh, that hard-line stance is also why wide receiver George Pickens is now catching passes for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers elected to offload Pickens after acquiring D.K. Metcalf in the offseason. There was some talk of an awkward fit over the similarity of the pair of wideouts' skill sets, but the consensus was that Pickens was dealt because of his off-the-field antics. In the end, Pittsburgh parted with him for just a third and fifth-round pick while sending a sixth-round choice of their own to the Cowboys.

Why did the Steelers part ways with George Pickens to begin with?

It's impossible to classify the transaction as anything other than a disaster for Pittsburgh at this early point in the 2025 NFL season. Pickens has already hauled in 36 catches for 607 yards and six touchdowns for a Dallas offense that looks rejuvenated by his presence. Pickens deserves extra credit for doing a heavy portion of his work, while CeeDee Lamb missed time due to injury.

Pickens' return for the Cowboys is significantly higher than what Metcalf has given the Steelers' aerial attack. Metcalf only has 22 catches for 406 yards and four scores for Pittsburgh. That's not a bad return for an offense that prefers to run the football, but it's not what Steelers fans hoped for when they brought him in from Seattle.

It's important to remember that Pittsburgh had to part with a second and sixth-round pick to acquire their new No. 1 wideout. They also handed Metcalf a new deal worth up to $150 million to cement his status in the Steel City. Tomlin may not have been the General Manager to approve either trade or sign Metcalf to a bumper new contract but it's clear he signed off on all of the franchise's choices.

What does losing George Pickens say about Mike Tomlin?

Tomlin has a long tenure of success with the Steelers that cannot be ignored. He's helped the franchise be a model of consistency during his tenure. He's also not entirely inflexible as a coach. Bringing in a personality like Aaron Rodgers this year proves he's open to potentially controversial personalities.

It's still fair to criticize him over his inability to find a way to connect with Pickens. The former Georgia standout flashed obvious star ability during his time with the Steelers. Tomlin has been in the NFL long enough to understand that receivers with his big-play ability don't grow on trees. He essentially made the choice to lower the ceiling of his offense by offloading Pickens without acquiring a clear replacement.

That's not the sort of decision that Super Bowl winning franchises make. As consistent as Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh, it's been quite a while since the Steelers have deserved to be labeled as legitimate title contenders. Tomlin's prioritization of high floor over high ceiling may prevent him from ever winning another Super Bowl.

Tomlin's job in Pittsburgh is safe right now because he's gotten off to a 4-2 start that's good enough to lead a pretty mediocre AFC North. If that doesn't hold up over the course of a 17-game regular season then more questions about his handling of Pickens are going to surface.

One big mistake might not be enough to convince the decision makers in Pittsburgh to part company with their long-tenured coach, but it might be time for a new, more modern voice to preside over the Steelers' locker room. That kind of progressive coach might have kept Pickens in the fold and helped Pittsburgh ascend further up the NFL hierarchy this season.