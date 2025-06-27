Giants destined to be disappointed by this big offseason addition

The New York Giants signed Russell Wilson this offseason as well as Jameis Winston to bolster their quarterback room and avoid having the pressure of drafting one this past April. Winston was more of an insurance pickup, it’s highly unlikely he plays as much as he did with the Cleveland Browns last year. But Wilson comes in as the probable starter.

This was the Giants’ big move, and it’s very likely it falls flat on its face this upcoming season. Wilson had an anticlimactic end to the 2024 season in Pittsburgh, ending the year on a five-game losing streak and a first-round playoff exit. While he did win 10 games last season, it ultimately ended up worse than how it started.

Because Wilson showed what looks to be the new version of his true self since he left Seattle, the Giants shouldn’t have faith in taking them on a playoff run. I guess for the Giants just making the playoffs would be enough for them. I wouldn’t bank on Wilson getting them there either.

The Giants will be disappointed they trusted Russell Wilson to lead them to the promised land

Wilson’s problem is he was only good during the regular season and the early part of the season at that. After losing four straight games in the regular season, it was clear the Steelers faith in him was short-lived. New York has Malik Nabers, but truthfully, that won’t be enough for Wilson to elevate this offense.

If this was the younger Wilson, I would have confidence that he could single handedly elevate this offense and make it better than it is. But this Wilson isn’t necessarily making offenses better. If we’re being honest, why was last year’s Steelers team better than any of the last four?

This is who the Giants are putting their faith in. The Giants are more than a quarterback away and Wilson is supposed to save this team in one season? The AFC North isn’t a cake-walk by any means, but Pittsburgh’s toughest competition was the Baltimore Ravens. The Cincinnati Bengals were inconsistent and the Cleveland Browns are … well the Cleveland Browns.

The NFC East is a different animal. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t lost to the Giants since 2021 and have won the last eight meetings. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl Champions and the Washington Commanders played in the NFC Championship game last year.

This division won’t be easy and Wilson isn’t built to thrive in it. I could be wrong, but if history repeats itself, Wilson will be the biggest disappointment on the Giants. He won’t be the player the Giants need him to be and it just might cost Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen their jobs.