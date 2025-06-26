Giants have everything to gain and nothing to lose with Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

Whispers of a potential Odell Beckham Jr. return to the New York Giants are circulating the rumor mill all over social media. Beckham, a former Rookie of the Year and beloved star for the Giants has publicly shared his desire to finish what he started in New York. Giants fans imagine a reunion that would team Beckham up with rising star Malik Nabers and the explosive Darius Slayton. This trio could electrify the offense and breathe new life into both the locker room and the fan base.

Fan yells “Go back to the Giants” to Odell Beckham Jr.



“I got you.” pic.twitter.com/3JDvb5M4gj — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 21, 2025

OBJ's value as a veteran presence

Odell Beckham Jr., now 32, is not just a name from Giants history; he's a player with a resume that demands respect. After overcoming two ACL injuries and winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, Beckham has proven he can adapt and lead by example. Although his 2024 campaign with Miami did not yield impressive results, playing only nine games with just nine catches, his impact goes beyond the numbers, especially for the Giants.

Beckham never really wanted to leave the Giants, and some comments hinted at him being open to a reunion. Young receivers like Nabers could benefit greatly from OBJ’s experience, seeing firsthand how preparation and passion translate into highlights.

Beckham’s fit with other Giants wideouts

Adding Beckham to a group with Nabers and Slayton could give New York one of its most versatile receiving corps in years:

Malik Nabers: 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, 7 touchdowns in his rookie year. He’s the clear top target, exploiting mismatches all over the field.

109 receptions, 1,204 yards, 7 touchdowns in his rookie year. He’s the clear top target, exploiting mismatches all over the field. Darius Slayton: 39 catches, 573 yards, and an impressive 14.7 yards per reception in 2024. He stretches the field and forces defenses to stay honest.

39 catches, 573 yards, and an impressive 14.7 yards per reception in 2024. He stretches the field and forces defenses to stay honest. Odell Beckham Jr.: While his recent stats are modest, his knack for the spectacular, deep knowledge of the game and experience can only be a plus.

The Giants passed for 3,228 yards in 2024, which was one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. They’ll need more firepower to reach the next level. Beckham’s history of highlight-reel catches, and red zone playmaking could provide a spark for this offense. Even as a third (or fourth) option, he draws attention from defenders, making life easier for Nabers, Slayton, and tight ends.

With Daniel Jones out of the picture, the Giants look to rebound either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston. Adding a reliable veteran in Beckham could help revive the Giants’ offense with more than just nostalgia.

Locker room and cultural impact

Beckham’s connection to New York runs deep. He seems to be on board with the prospect of returning and has the backing of current players, including Nabers, who has openly recruited him back. His presence would bridge the gap between young talent and seasoned vets, giving the locker room a unifying figure and fans a reason to rally. The emotional energy Beckham brings could lift team morale and re-energize the fan base. At this point, the Giants need all the uplifting energy they can muster up playing in that tough NFC East division.