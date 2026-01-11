Green Bay Packers Super Bowl titles: Every championship and appearance in history

It's safe to say that the 2025 NFL season has not gone as the Green Bay Packers envisioned thus far. After trading for Micah Parsons, the Packers were seen by many as preseason Super Bowl favorites. Well, they were inconsistent throughout the regular season, and Parsons suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Packers made the playoffs, but are the NFC's No. 7 seed and will be without their best player.

With that being said, this year's road to the Super Bowl is as wide open as any in recent memory, and the Packers do have a lot of talent. It wouldn't be too shocking to see them go on a run to the Super Bowl, adding to their impressive history of doing so. A look back at the Packers' Super Bowl history shows just how impressive their track record in the playoffs is.

Every Green Bay Packers Super Bowl win, listed

Super Bowl I (1967)

The Packers had won three of the last five World Championships before the Super Bowl era, so it's only fitting that they began the Super Bowl era by winning it all. Not only did the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, but they dominated the game from start to finish, winning it 35-10.

Bart Starr threw for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Elijah Pitts ran it into the end zone twice, and the Packers were able to contain Len Dawson and Co. on defense to just 10 points.

Super Bowl II (1968)

As if winning the first-ever Super Bowl wasn't cool enough, how about going back-to-back before another team won one? Yeah, the Packers were able to pull that off, by defeating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.

The Packers hadn't been quite as dominant in that 1968 season as they were the year prior, but you wouldn't know that based on their Super Bowl performance. Bart Starr threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown, Ben Wilson and Donny Anderson dominated on the ground, and the Packers' defense recovered three fumbles en route to a 33-14 drubbing of the Raiders. There's a reason the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winner is the Vince Lombardi Trophy, after all.

Super Bowl XXXI (1997)

The Packers struggled to even make the playoffs after their back-to-back Super Bowl wins, but Brett Favre's presence changed everything. The Packers made the playoffs for three straight years, with two of those appearances coming with Favre under center, but failed to get past the NFC Championship Game. Things changed in 1997, though, as Favre helped guide them to a Super Bowl appearance and victory.

Matched up against the New England Patriots, the Packers got off to a quick 10-0 lead, but saw the Pats respond for 14 unanswered points to end the first quarter. From then, though, the Packers outscored New England 25-7 and won 35-21. Favre played mistake-free football while recording three touchdowns, and the Packers' defense intercepted Drew Bledsoe four times in the victory.

Super Bowl XLV (2011)

The Packers made the Super Bowl the year after winning it with Favre, but fell short in that game and didn't make it back until Favre's successor, Aaron Rodgers, was leading the way under center. Despite being the lowest-seeded team in the NFC playoff bracket, the Packers made it to the Super Bowl and pulled off an impressive upset against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Things got a bit dicey after the Steelers turned what was a 21-3 Packers advantage into a 28-25 deficit, but the Packers were able to record a late field goal in the fourth quarter, and their defense got a key fourth-down stop to secure the Super Bowl victory.

How many times have the Packers gone to the Super Bowl?

The Packers have four Super Bowl wins (and many more NFL Championships), making them one of the most successful teams in NFL history. In addition to their wins, they seem to make the playoffs every year, particularly in the last two decades. They've missed the playoffs just seven times since 2000.

With that, it's a bit surprising that the Packers have only made it to five Super Bowls, tying them for the seventh-most in NFL history. You'd think with all the success they've had making it to the playoffs and their Super Bowl wins, they'd have more, but alas, they've only played in five, going 4-1 in those contests.

Year Opponent Result 1967 Kansas City Chiefs Win, 35-10 1968 Oakland Raiders Win, 33-14 1997 New England Patriots Win, 35-21 1998 Denver Broncos Loss, 31-24 2011 Pittsburgh Steelers Win, 31-25

Packers' Super Bowl history tied to QB pipeline

The Green Bay Packers are known as a team that's done a tremendous job developing quarterbacks, and their Super Bowl history is proof of that. Each of the three best quarterbacks in the franchise's history delivered Super Bowl wins to Green Bay.

Bart Starr

Bart Starr is often overlooked by the likes of Favre and Rodgers, but he's delivered more Super Bowl wins than anybody in Packers history. He might not have been as talented as Favre or Rodgers, but you can't argue with results, and Starr is as accomplished as anyone who's worn this uniform.

Brett Favre

He only won one, but Favre is tied with Starr for the most Super Bowl appearances in Packers history, with two. Favre helped begin what's turned out to be as prosperous a run at the quarterback position as any franchise in NFL history over the past three decades.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers (somehow) only had one Super Bowl appearance and victory during his time with the Packers, but his Super Bowl performance was as good as anyone's in a Packers uniform. Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Steelers

Jordan Love

Jordan Love hasn't made it past the Divisional Round yet, but Packers fans are hoping this is the year he etches his name in quarterback lore. Winning a Super Bowl would establish Love as the fourth-best quarterback in franchise history, and at just 27 years of age, he has plenty of room to grow.