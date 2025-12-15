Micah Parsons replacements: How Packers can overcome injured DPOY candidate

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in a game with significant postseason implications. But none of that feels particularly important right now, as All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons suffered a non-contact knee injury in the final minute of the third quarter.

Micah Parsons suffers a non-contact knee injury the same quarter the Packers lose Christian Watson to a chest injury



It happened after Parsons broke through the line and applied pressure on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. He attempted to change direction and his left leg came up limp. We can't know the exact details of the injury at this stage, but it's hard to feel optimistic. Even head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters it "doesn't look good." Non-contact injuries so often carry severe consequences, and Parsons puts so much pressure on his joints with athletic moves like this.

Micah Parsons injury complicates Packers' Super Bowl path

How can the Packers recover from this? Parsons was tracking to finish second in DPOY voting, compiling 12.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss through 13 games. He was everything the Packers could've hoped for after the blockbuster trade with Dallas, elevating Green Bay's defense to new heights to complement Jordan Love and an explosive offense.

Green Bay's defense currently ranks fifth in yards allowed per game (287.2). Parsons is but a single cog in a more robust machine, but influence is felt on virtually every possession. He's doubled at the line of scrimmage. He changes the calculus of which plays the opponent calls and how quickly a quarterback is forced to render his decisions. The Packers are much more fallible without Parsons mucking things up in the trenches.

There is no one-for-one replacement available to Green Bay, so this will need to be a collective effort to survive his absence. His teammates on the defensive line — Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper — will all need to step up.

That said, here are a few emergency options the Packers can scope out.

Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement in October after 11 NFL seasons, including three with the Packers from 2019-21. He began his "final" campaign with the Eagles, notching 1.5 sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss in five games (two starts). He was placed on IR in September and officially retired soon after.

As Philip Rivers taught us this week, however, retirements are never set in stone. If Smith sees the right opportunity to come back and contribute meaningfully to a Super Bowl contender, he might pick up his cleats.

The Packers can't expect Smith to come in and produce at the Pro Bowl levels he did in his prime, but even a replacement-level linebacker could pay massive dividends for Green Bay. Smith has loads of experience, including valuable postseason tribulations under his belt. That should increase the appeal for Green Bay, as Smith is a quick learner and understands the pressure of high-profile games.

Shaq Barrett

Shaq Barrett spent 10 years in the NFL, but only played a single game for the Buccaneers in 2024. He attempted to mount a comeback this season, trying out for the Colts just a month ago. Barrett didn't receive a contract, however, and last week he claimed he is "100 percent done" with football. But then again, such statements are never final, and he was attempting to crack a roster mere weeks beforehand.

The Packers should at least do their due diligence and place a phone call. In 2023, his last healthy season. Barrett started 16 games for Tampa Bay, recording 4.5 sacks, nine QB hits and three tackles for loss. A two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, the 33-year-old ought to have gas in the tank. This is the man who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks (!!!) in 2019.

No, Barrett isn't going to come in and deliver elite results. But he can get the job done. He's a two-time champ, so the postseason experience is a plus. Green Bay will need to do some convincing, but the chance to join a potential Super Bowl favorite in the wide-open NFC might be enough for Barrett to rescind his retirement comments.

De'Vondre Campbell

De'Vondre Campbell spent three seasons in Green Bay from 2021-23. He has experience as an inside and outside linebacker, and he's only 32. Campbell started 12 of 13 appearances for the 49ers last season. There's reason to believe he can pick up his cleats, put on his old Packers practice jersey, and get back on the field this week.

Now, does Campbell want to play football again? It's a fair question. And should the Packers risk the potential headache? Campbell famously refused to enter the game and left early in Week 15 of last season. He quit on the Niners, straight up. There was obviously tension behind the scenes, but anybody who picks up and leaves in the middle of a game has (understandably) sullied his reputation.

Campbell has prior relationships in Green Bay, which could help the Packers assuage doubts and connect with the linebacker. In the wake of last season's incident, Campbell told reporters that he "ain’t addressing s**t" and that "I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life." He also said he told Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch those exact words when San Francisco contacted him following his departue from Green Bay.

The Packers need to make sure they're comfortable with the sideshow — and that Campbell is committed to winning football games again — but now might be the time for a redemption arc as Green Bay attempts to flesh out its defensive core.

In-house options

If the Packers decide to ride things out with the current group, expect to see more reps for 25-year-old Kingsley Enagbare. The South Carolina product, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, has appeared in 13 games this season, notching 2.0 sacks, seven QB hits and four tackles for loss. He started seven games for the Packers in 2024 and tallied 4.5 sacks.

Enagbare has already forced Packers fans to have difficult conversations around some of their vets. The Parsons injury opens up a wide lane for Enagbare to play more and make his impact felt. He's a free agent at season's end and thus should have plenty of motivation to go out and perform. Every sack is a positive for his bank account — and the now-desperate Packers.

This could also expand the opportunities for 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness. Green Bay has been unable to help Van Ness realize his potential, but there's a reason the Packers invested so much in him. Now would be the optimal time for Van Ness to break through and start delivering first round value for Green Bay.