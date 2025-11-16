NFL MVP and Awards rankings: Where Drake Maye, Jonathan Taylor and more stand

Almost two-thirds of the way through the 2025 NFL season, the awards race is heating up. There is much to debate this year and reasons aplenty to be excited by those debates, primarily due to the parity. After cycling through the same old frontrunners for MVP these past few years — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes — it feels like someone new might emerge this season. And that's great for the sport.

From second-year breakout Drake Maye, to a historic campaign from veteran running back Jonathan Taylor, there are a ton of compelling storylines and résumés to sift through. These awards are as much about narrative as they are production. Much can change over the next eight weeks, of course, but as things sit, here his how the NFL award races shape up in every major category.

NFL MVP Rankings

1. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Truly, what a season it has been for New England Patriots sophomore Drake Maye. An impressive rookie season under less than ideal circumstances still wasn't close to enough to prepare us for the breakthrough that was coming. Maye is completing 71.9 percent of his passes, with 2,836 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 games.

The few command issues we saw last season are resolved. Maye looks to be in complete control at all times, optimizing his incredible athleticism in and out of the pocket, with enough arm talent to ratchet up the distance and velo when called upon. New England was the most depressing team in the AFC last season, or close to it. Now, the Patriots might mess around and win the AFC title.

2. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Same as it ever was. Matthew Stafford is 37 years old, fresh off a contract restructuring, and the man hasn't lost a step. This Los Angeles Rams offense might be the best in the NFL, capable of spreading the defense thin in a 1,000 differeny ways. Sean McVay deserves his standard credit for offensive genius, but Stafford remains a step ahead of the competition at all times.

He can still deliver bullets through tight windows, operating as creatively as ever. Just endlessly impressive. He has 2,427 passing yards and an NFL-leading 25 touchdown passes through nine games, with only two interceptions and a 67.1 percent completion rate. This race is far from over.

3. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the juggernaut we've come to know them as, but Patrick Mahomes remains ever-dangerous under center. He's completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,349 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games.

There will be a push in some corners of the football fandom to reward those less established than him, such as Colts running back Jonathan Taylor or Seahawks QB Sam Darnold, but Mahomes' résumé rises above the field. He's making the most of a fairly patchwork supporting cast, operating with the unbridled spontaneity and explosiveness that has come to define his illustrious career.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Rankings

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor | ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

1. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Look, shouldn't Drake Maye or Matthew Stafford definitionally be frontrunners here, too? Probably, but this award is typically reserved for the best non-QB and we will follow tradition. Jonathan Taylor could very well end up in the MVP conversation, as he's putting up numbers on par with Saquon Barkley's historic campaign last season.

This Indianapolis Colts offense is the most efficient Death Star in the AFC. Daniel Jones has earned his share of credit, but Taylor sparks it all, averaging an NFL-best 6.0 yards per carry and tallying 1,399 yards from scrimmage, with 17 total touchdowns through 10 games (both NFL highs). He is going to run away with this award, health willing.

2. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

In an unexpected twist, a busy Seattle Seahawks offseason set the stage for Sam Darnold to take another leap — and for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to emerge as the best receiver in the NFL. He leads the league in receiving yards (1,041) through nine games, with five touchdowns to his name.

Smith-Njigba and Darnold are very much operating on the same wavelength right now. His 16.5 yards per catch far exceeds his previous career best of 11.3 yards, and this is only his third NFL season. Smith-Njigba is on a rocket-like ascent, proving dangerous at every level. His 12.2 yards per targets also leads the NFL.

3. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is getting overlooked because we're a little too used to his greatness. It's a classic case of voter fatigue. That's not to say Taylor isn't the grand slam pick, or that Smith-Njigba is a false flag. But McCaffrey should be right in the mix, at least for second place. He's not as dominant a runner has he used to be (his 3.5 yards per carry is a career low), but the San Francisco 49ers still get good mileage out of McCaffrey in early down and short-yardage situations.

He's producing even more as a receiver (69 receptions, 692 yards, four TDs) than he is as a runner (180 attempts, 626 yards, four TDs). That puts him right up there with Taylor among the leaders in total yards and McCaffrey, true to form, leads the NFL in total touches (249). He is the fulcrum of Kyle Shanahan's vaunted offense.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Rankings

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett | Jason Miller/GettyImages

1. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett continues to be an absolute game-wrecker for the consistently underwhelming Cleveland Browns. He deserves credit for not losing his edge despite all the losing. All the greatness can feel futile in such a lousy situation, but Garrett is running away with this award nonetheless. He leads the NFL in sacks (11.0) and tackles for loss (17), on track to potentially eclipse his career highs in both categories.

Garrett is the most explosive and overwhelming defensive athlete in the NFL. Cleveland's defense has actually performed quite well under the circumstances, with Garrett the primary reason why.

2. LB Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

A lousy outing against the Eagles last week has impacted Micah Parsons' candidacy, but he's still a strong B-side to Garrett in this race. The results could still flip down the stretch, especially as Cleveland fades into obscurity.

The Green Bay Packers are a top-of-mind contender in the NFC, with Parsons doing his standard excellent work off the edge. He's not putting up the gaudiest stats (6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss), but the execution and pass pressure never wavers. Jerry Jones continues to look very, very silly.

3. DE Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr. leads the charge for the NFL's best defense. The Houston Texans are on the postseason fringe due to a beat-up, anemic offense, but Anderson has done his part, tallying 7.0 sacks and 13 QB hits, with 10 tackles for loss. His production, in the context of Houston's overall defensive excellence, probably deserves recognition.

There are other viable candidates for this third spot — Nik Bonnito in Denver, Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit — but the consistency of Anderson's impact, combined with the consistent lack of opposing production, puts him in hot pursuit of the widely-accepted frontrunners. If the Texans make a run...

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are hurt, which has left the door open for Emeka Egbuka to emerge as the No. 1 wideout in an explosive Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. He has 40 receptions for 677 yards and six touchdowns through nine games, averaging a hearty 16.9 yards per catch.

He is Baker Mayfield's new favorite target, able to stretch the field vertically while also operating effectively in the intermediate range. Egbuka is extremely evasive in the open field, a constant threat to explode for yards after the catch. The production in a tight spot is undeniable. Tampa would be in a world of trouble if not for Egbuka's breakout.

2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren has successfully followed in the footsteps of Brock Bowers, becoming a top target right out of the gate for Daniel Jones in Indianapolis. He has 50 receptions for 617 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

That Colts offense is an absolute buzzsaw, in no small part due to Warren's immense contributions. He leads Indy in receiving yards as a rookie and brings all the standard run-blocking benefits of a quality tight end, which puts him very much on the level of Egbuka as voters consider their options. It's typically harder to stack yards like this as a tight end, especially as a rookie, so don't discount Warren. Not for a second.

3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in Week 10, knocking him out for Sunday's game and potentially beyond. Since he didn't start the campaign as QB1, the clock is working against Dart a little bit. It's easy enough to reward the quarterback in these Rookie of the Year debates due to their overarching influence at football's most critical position, but Dart isn't the equivalent of Jayden Daniels last season.

He's a talented but flawed QB whose play style too often puts him in harm's way. He's completing 62.7 percent of his passes, with 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions through nine games (seven starts). He has 317 yards and seven touchdowns (plus three fumbles) as a runner. Dart's spunky confidence and dual threat talent makes him a worthy candidate, but don't be shocked if injuries and the New York Giants' lack of success undermine him in the end.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Rankings

Cleveland Browns LB Carson Schwesinger | Jason Miller/GettyImages

1. LB Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns

The Browns continue to roll on defense, now second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game. Myles Garrett receives the bulk of the credit, as he should, but Carson Schwesinger, the second-round pick out of UCLA, deserves his flowers, too. He leads all rookies in tackles (74), with six tackles for loss, five QB hits and 1.5 sacks, to boot. Schwesinger even has an interception on his résumé.

The talented linebacker has emerged as an essential Swiss Army Knife for this Cleveland defense. He's playing like a vet.

2. LB Abdul Carter, New York Giants

Abdul Carter has 0.5 sacks through 10 games in a Giants uniform. While it's fair to describe that number as disappointing given all the hype coming into the season, it's also slightly misleading. Carter still puts immense pressure on the opposing quarterback each and every week.

He's slicing through experienced O-lines, leading all rookies in edge rush wins (19) and pass rush win rate (17 percent), per ESPN. The sacks will come eventually. For now, Giants fans can take solace in the fact that Carter is still blowing plays up on the regular, making excellent use of his elite physical tools.

3. LB Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles

While Jihaad Campbell's role is not as robust as other popular candidates for this award, he's arguably the most consistently impactful rookie on defense. The Philadelphia Eagles tend to uncover a gem in every draft at this point. Campbell has done a little bit of everything for the Eagles, operating seamlessly in pass coverage (one interception), while also picking up 50 tackles (one for loss, one QB hit).

He doesn't put up the sexiest numbers (yet), but Campbell is incredibly polished for a 21-year-old, able to wear many hats for Vic Fangio as he contributes to one of the NFL's most dominant defenses.

NFL Coach of the Year Rankings

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

1. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

The Patriots were dead in the water a year ago under Jerod Mayo. Mike Vrabel completely changed the culture in the clubhouse and brought winning back to Foxboro sooner than anybody could have reasonably expected. There's a reason he was the most sought-after (non-Ben Johnson) coach on the market — and a reason so many folks were dumbfounded by Tennessee's decision to fire him. Vrabel teams tend to win in the trenches.

This Patriots offensive line has improved massively. The defense, a faulty unit under Mayo, suddenly ranks eighth in the NFL. Vrabel is one of the better Belichick disciples, bringing the right blend of old-school, defensive mentality without alienating a young locker room.

2. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

You can really go either which way between Vrabel and Shane Steichen at this point. Perhaps a clear favorite will emerge as the season progresses, but right now, it couldn't be much tighter. Steichen was on the hot seat 10 weeks ago. Folks thought he might not reach the midpoint of the season after his controversial decision to start Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson.

Lo and behold, Jones is captaining the most efficient offense in the AFC. He has found his second wind after a turbulent stretch in New York, with Steichen unlocking what many thought was broken. He has always punched above his weight in terms of playcalling and optimizing personnel. Now, Steichen has the quarterback and the offensive line necessary to elevate Indy to the status of Super Bowl contender.

3. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Look, Klint Kubiak's partnership with Sam Darnold has been a huge driving force behind Seattle's success, to the point where it could dampen support for the head coach. But Mike Macdonald, the NFL's youngest head honcho at 38 years old, has really come into his own in his second season at the helm. Seattle is top-10 in offense and defense, with a 7-2 record and the best point differential in the NFC.

There's a strong case to label Seattle as the favorites to win the NFC, straight up. Macdonald will get his flowers, even if he ultimately misses out on the hardware.