How Joe Flacco compares to the oldest starting quarterbacks in NFL history

Joe Flacco is in some high-profile company as QB1 at age 40 or older.
They say playing in the NFL is a young man's game and to a certain degree they're right. Players at some of the most crucial positions need to be spry and versatile in order to succeed. But some teams value veteran presence and wisdom over those attributes.

This happens more frequently at the quarterback position and we're seeing it happen with a couple teams for the upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be starting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center for Week 1 while thier division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, are starting 40-year-old Joe Flacco. Both will be among some of the oldest passers to ever get the starting nod for opening day in NFL history.

Here's where they stack up compared to other QBs to start Week 1 at age 40 or older (h/t u/The_Throwback_King on Reddit).

Player

Team

Age (Y-D)

Seasons

Yds/TDs/INTs

Tom Brady

New England/Tampa Bay

40Y-035D / 45Y-039D

2017-2022

27,632 yds/193 TDs/60 INTs

Warren Moon

Seattle

41Y-292D

1998

1,632 yds/11 TDs/8 INTs

Aaron Rodgers

NY Jets/Pittsburgh

40Y-282D / 41Y-280D

2024-25

3,897 yds/28 TDs/11 INTs

Drew Brees

New Orleans

40Y-237D / 41Y-242 D

2019-2020

5,921 yds/51 TDs/10 INTs

Brett Favre

Minnesota

40Y-334D

2010

2,509 yds/11 TDs/19 INTs

Vinny Testaverde

Dallas

40Y-304D

2004

3,532 yds/17 TDs/20 INTs

Joe Flacco

Cleveland

40Y-234D

2025

TBD

Johnny Unitas

San Diego

40Y-132D

1973

471 yds/3 TDs/7 INTs

Joe Flacco is among the oldest starting quarterbacks in NFL history

The Browns are bestowing an honor on Flacco by starting him in Week 1. He'll become the seventh-oldest QB to start a season for a franchise but there's zero guarantee he'll still be the starter by the time January rolls around.

Flacco has rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel competing in the wings for his job and that doesn't even include the injured Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson who could also join the mix if there aren't any trades before the 53-man roster has to be determined.

Why are the Browns starting Joe Flacco in Week 1?

Despite his age, there's a reason Cleveland picked him to get under center for Week 1 at least. He's shown consistency and that's about all the Browns can ask for as they prepare to shift away from the Watson era. Flacco's 1,761 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games played (six starts) last year is still mighty impressive.

He may not be the long-term solution (only Tom Brady could arguably be viewed as such on that list) but he shouldn't endure the criticism or insults that may be thrown his way online when he inevitably makes a mistake. He can only do so much at this point in his career and that becomes even harder when playing for Cleveland.

The Browns are likely in for a rough campaign. That is no secret, even to the coaching staff. The best they can hope to accomplish this season is finding a young quarterback to build around – or discovering that they have none. This starts with Flacco, who can teach both Sanders and Gabriel the ropes.

