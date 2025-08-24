How sports media clickbait culture ruined Shedeur Sanders' preseason

The 2025 preseason has been a gauntlet for Browns rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, since landing in Cleveland under the weight of elevated expectations. Since being selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, just about anything he’s done has sparked criticism. His journey from college star to NFL prospect turned into a magnet for both genuine analysis and misleading headlines, fueled by sports media’s obsession with viral content.

Sports media recently struck again with Sanders, as another quote was initially taken out of context when he was asked about roster cut-downs and whether he feels he belongs on the team.

We really need to stop taking guys out of context for the sake of “engagement”. The Shedeur Sanders one-word quote—“obviously”—went around the internet yesterday, and made him sound cocky and entitled.



There was a lot more to what he actually said. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/MXvC5EmINF — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 24, 2025

Shedeur Sanders' quote with context

As mentioned above, yes, Sanders “obviously” feels he’s done enough to make the team. Every player is going to say that publicly, that isn’t breaking news. However, news/media outlets lead with that and leave out the rest of what he said, that’s when it becomes an issue. Taking players out of context for the “sake of engagement” as Albert Breer puts it, is a problem and it’s only gotten worse as we get deeper and deeper into the social media age.

"Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I've put in the work,” Sanders told reporters of his chances to make the team approaching cut-down day. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong -- they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision."

How Shedeur Sanders headlines distorted the narrative

Sports media has gotten to the point where soundbites rule the day, neglecting to magnify the full meaning or context too many times. When Sanders answered a roster cut question with “obviously,” that single word rang loudly online, painting him as arrogant instead of confident.

Similarly, some outlets bent teammate Dillon Gabriel’s postgame comments to hint at drama with Sanders, though there was no conflict. These headlines thrive on controversy, not legitimate reporting or accuracy. Fans get roped into drama while essential context is omitted, ignoring what was actually said.

Despite playing well at times, Sanders suffered through a rocky preseason, facing criticism and pressure on the field. Not the same pressure as some of the league's top QBs. Yet, for a late round draft pick, Shedeur has been under an intense microscope. Any misstep he’s taken has ballooned beyond football chatter and into viral content. Yes, Sanders was praised by some when he played well but anytime he struggled, it was amplified to a higher degree.

Shedeur Sanders never had a legit shot to start in Cleveland

Then we take a look at the Browns and their crowded QB room. Sanders was labeled as a developmental project, which as a fifth-round pick, isn’t out of the ordinary. But once you begin to hear the rumors that Cleveland didn’t really want him in the first place, you begin to see that this entire preseason was really just for show.

He was effectively boxed out before the real competition even started. With so many arms ahead of him, Sanders had no realistic shot at seizing the starting job, regardless of how he performed in the preseason.