How Stefon Diggs' release changes the Patriots' offseason drastically

The New England Patriots made shockwaves just before the start of the new league year, announcing they’re planning to release Stefon Diggs after one season as the No. 1 target for Drake Maye. It makes sense from a financial standpoint as Diggs’ cap hit was set to go up from $10.5 million last year to $21.6 million in 2026. Diggs is on the wrong side of 30, so paying him that much money just isn’t worth it, even if he changed this offense in his lone season.

The move, however, does put the Patriots behind the NFL’s top contenders now as they got rid of the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman back in 2019. This offseason just got a lot more complicated for New England as they now have one more position to address. This one shouldn’t be too tough with the names out there – Diggs could potentially come back on a cheaper deal too.

This offseason is paramount for the Patriots if they want to not only get back to the Super Bowl but also win it. Now adding a wide receiver becomes their new top priority.

Which position should be a bigger priority: Offensive line or wide receiver?

The biggest question New England is going to have to address this offseason is which position is a higher priority, the offensive line or the wide receiver. Before the Diggs news, upgrading the offensive line was the bigger issue. Now, they may need to pivot to prioritizing the receiver position. Diggs boosted this offense in a big way with his arrival. Now that he’s gone, it’s back to a receiver room full of role players.

The Patriots will not be the same team without a top receiver target. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte were decent this past season, but they’re not stars yet. There are plenty of free agents to turn to. The question is, will any of those options replace what Diggs brought to this team?

This also complicates their offseason because now they have to decide which could be dealt with in free agency and which can be handled in the NFL Draft. Mike Vrabel said during the NFL Scouting Combine that No. 1 targets are tough to come by in free agency and better to pinpoint through the draft, which I don’t entirely agree with. I understand his point of needing to do their homework ahead of the draft, but this season alone might prove you can draft well and find stars in free agency.

Which free agents should the New England Patriots target after Stefon Diggs release?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill

This wouldn’t be a bad move considering Tyreek Hill has been an extremely productive receiver when he’s healthy. He’s also coming off a major leg injury, meaning he could be a step behind what he usually is. Maye and Hill would be a solid combination and would put fear back into the Buffalo Bills and make the Miami Dolphins regret letting him go. I wouldn’t focus on Hill, but if push comes to shove, this isn’t a bad, temporary move at all.

Romeo Doubs

This would make sense for a couple of reasons. For one, he stood out as the top target for the Green Bay Packers and with them most likely not able to afford him, the Patriots have to jump on him as quite a few teams will be interested in signing him. But he’s a big play receiver that would go well with Drake Maye. He’s also just 25 years old, meaning he can be a long term piece as well.

Mike Evans

There’s not too many consistent receivers in the NFL like Mike Evans. There were reports that he plans on playing in 2026, holding off his retirement for at least one more year. He’ll be a highly sought after free agent, which is why the Patriots have to be quick. That said, it may not be worth signing Evans as he’d be in a similar situation as Diggs. He’s older and won’t be cheap so the Patriots might be forced to spend if they go this route. He’s had a 1,000-yard season in each year except this past season. He’d absolutely be worth it.

Who could the New England Patriots target in the NFL Draft

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Patriots don’t have a high draft pick so finding that No. 1 target that Vrabel is thinking of will be a lot tougher than for most other teams. This isn’t a particularly deep receiver class. There should be some good options at the end of the first round, but I’m not sure they’re surefire No. 1 options.

Denzel Boston, Washington

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

It’s hard to get a read on what receivers will be available at the end of the first round after the combine, but Boston, Cooper and Concepcion should all be available around the 31st pick. If the Patriots decide to go receiver, it would make a lot of sense to address it in the first round rather than waiting. Which also means figuring out their other needs in free agency.

Maybe they aren’t looking at this draft to find their new star, which means to me, they’ll probably wait to draft a receiver. There are no bad options, but now they have too many options after releasing Diggs. This offense needs weapons without Diggs, but there are offensive and defensive line holes the Patriots have to plug as well.

This offseason just got a whole lot more confusing for the Patriots as they now have one more major need to address.