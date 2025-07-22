Huge Arthur Smith mistake could be on his way out with poor Steelers camp performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a bad habit of hiring offensive coordinators who won't challenge Mike Tomlin's authority, and then giving them far too much power. If that power goes unchecked – in large part because Tomlin is a defensive coach first and foremost – it can have dire consequences. Arthur Smith is a conservative play-caller who has previous success from his time with the Tennessee Titans. It's far too early to tell if Smith will be a good or bad hire by Tomlin, but Pittsburgh brought in some of his old friends to ease the transition starting in 2024. One of those veterans, former Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller, is on the hot seat as training camp begins.

The Steelers signed Miller last season and he took 210 snaps. Miller doubles as a special teams player, and can play wide receiver as well. However, he also had just five catches last season. That didn't stop Pittsburgh from re-signing him this past offseason, but his time with the Steelers could run out if he struggles in training camp and the preseason.

What Scotty Miller brings to the Steelers receiving corps

Miller is a veteran and knows Smith's offense, which is a valuable presence to have in the locker room. This was especially evident during Smith's first season in Pittsburgh. There were bound to be some bumps in the road as the team was forced to learn a new offense, and in many ways Miller served his purpose. With two new quarterbacks in the building who didn't have any ties to Smith, Miller was a coach on the field.

But that was last year. It's not like Miller put up the kind of numbers the Steelers cannot replace. Smith is not Aaron Rodgers – he cannot command the front office to bring in players he's familiar with at a whim. Heck, even Rodgers doesn't have that kind of power anymore.

Who could replace Scotty Miller on the Steelers depth chart?

Who really knows where Miller ranks on the Steelers depth chart at this point? His best bet is to secure a special teams spot and really hone in on his talent there, as his impact at the wide receiver is minimal, at best. As a wide receiver, Miller has been surpassed by the likes of Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin, Robert Woods and more. He is signed to a one-year deal, but it's not like the Steelers would be punting on much money if they let him go.

Miller is listed as the backup punt returner per ESPN's depth chart. However, unless Austin goes down with an injury, he could be relegated to the practice squad or worse.