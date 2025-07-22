Huge Robert Saleh mistake could be on his way out with poor Jets training camp

The New York Jets are doing everything to prove that the Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey regime is going to avoid many of the same pitfalls that sunk Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, which means that many of the draft picks who aren't established starters may need to fight for their job.

One such player who needs to pick his game up in the worst way possible is former third-round draft pick Malachi Corley. The Jets were all-in on someone they viewed as similar to Deebo Samuel, posting social media reactions that confirmed their interest and reportedly having him ranked higher than Brian Thomas Jr. on their big board.

After just five touches from scrimmage, one of which became an infamous self-inflicted fumble at the one-yard line inches away from his first professional touchdown, Corley is guaranteed next to nothing with the new regime.

If the Jets carry six wide receivers (which isn't even a guarantee at this point), Corley may need to hope he can earn a spot at the No. 6 wideout. Even one or two bad preseason showings could lead to him getting the axe.

Malachi Corley might not make New York Jets final roster

Corley's best case scenario is to go into camp fighting for the fourth wide receiver spot. Recently extended star Garrett Wilson will take ownership of the No. 1 wide receiver role, all while Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard are the next guys on the depth chart. Corley's main competition includes Tyler Johnson and Arian Smith.

Johnson is fresh off the best year of his career with the Rams, meaning he will likely have the inside track on the No. 4 spot. Smith has elite speed that will make him a valuable field-stretcher in this offense. Corley's lack if refinement is ultimately going to do him in when competing for a roster spot.

Corley isn't big or explosive enough to fill the same role Deebo Samuel does in San Francisco, and he lacks the nuance as a route-runner needed to a become a skilled outside wide receiver. The fact he performed so poorly last year didn't help him get a ton of positive momentum in his corner.

Corley has no loyalty from a regime that has made the idea of getting rid of the Saleh and Douglas holdovers the central tenet of their regime. Corley, unfortunately, falls into that category, and the Jets may be forced to get rid of him.