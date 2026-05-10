Inside AJ Brown's baggage: 3 definitive reasons the Patriots should pass

It's easy to understand why the New England Patriots would be interested in swinging a big trade for A.J. Brown. He's just the sort of dominant outside wide receiver that can unlock loads of options for Drake Maye and a passing attack currently lacking that sort of skill set, even after the offseason addition of Romeo Doubs. Unfortunately for the higher-ups in New England, though, now is not the right time for the franchise to go all-in on a player who could turn into a massive off-field distraction.

The Patriots remain the favorites to engage in a deal with the Eagles to bring Brown to Foxborough, just as soon as the finances of the deal become more palatable on June 1. The general consensus holds that New England will need to part with a first-round pick in the 2027 draft plus some sort of sweetener to fend off the competition.

But there's a reason why Philadelphia, a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations of its own, is willing to part with such a transformational talent. The Patriots would be wise to observe that and exercise caution. Here are three reasons why New England needs to bow out of the race to pry Brown away from the Eagles.

Patriots reason No 1: Mike Vrabel gives the franchise enough drama

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When the Brown trade saga first began, Mike Vrabel's stable leadership was a reason why the Patriots made sense as a landing spot. A lot has changed since then: The never-ending controversy surrounding Vrabel's relationship with Dianna Russini now hangs over Foxborough like a dark cloud.

Inviting Brown into a position where he might add to a major piece of drama would be poor business by the Patriots. Their front office should be doing everything possible to lower the temperature as their presason rolls along. Bringing in Brown is the exact opposite of that philosophy.

Some might argue that bringing Brown into the fold might help distract some media attention from the Vrabel situation, but that's wishful thinking. The drama surrounding the Patriots' head coach is the biggest reason why they should remove themselves from the Brown negotiations.

Patriots reason no. 2: The trade would stunt Kayshon Boutte's growth

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Kayshon Boutte was Maye's most dangerous wideout in 2025. Trading for Brown would relegate the former LSU star to a secondary role inside New England's receiver room, when he might be ready to make the leap.

It's true that Brown was the better player a season ago, but the gap between the pair wasn't as large as some fans might expect. Boutte graded out as the 38th-best wideout in the NFL by PFF, while Brown checked in at No. 13. That's a significant difference, but it should be noted that Boutte was the fourth-ranked player in the league by yards per catch, while Brown was just No. 37.

It's likely that Brown will continue to be the better player during the 2026 season, but there's a decent chance Boutte continues to close the gap before overtaking him sometime in the next two years. In short, Brown can supercharge the Patriots offense this season, but slotting him in over Boutte might not be in the long-term interest of the New England offense considering their relative ages and price tags.

Patriots reason No. 3: The asking price is simply too high

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The Eagles have every right to demand a first-round pick and more to part with Brown, but the Patriots are under no obligation to pay that price. More specifically, parting with a Round 1 selection in what's widely regarded to be a strong 2027 draft is a price New England should not be willing to pay.

No, New England won't enter the draft next year looking for a quarterback, but they can take advantage of teams that are looking for a new signal-caller. That advantage could come in the form of a trade down or in selecting a player at a different position who drops simply because he's not a QB.

The value calculation might be difference if Brown weren't already being paid like a superstar wide receiver. He might even require a contract extension to agree to play for his new team. No matter what, he'll struggle to provide positive value as he starts to decline as an athlete. The combination of draft compensation and cash needed to complete this deal is another reason why the Patriots should pass on the deal.