Inside the Dolphins' offseason: 3 moves to get revenge on the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are in a bad spot. After finishing 7-10 in 2025, the first losing season the team has recorded since 2019, changes were made including the dismissal of head coach Mike McDaniel.

Jeff Hafley now takes the reins and faces a serious uphill climb, especially after star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb were released. Watching the division rival New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl after two consecutive seasons of going 4-13 was just salt in the wound. There is a way out, however. It's a long path and won't have the same immediate results the Patriots saw but a few simple steps can spark a potential revival this offseason.

3 moves to launch Miami's attack on Patriots' title defense

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Cut QB Tua Tagovailoa immediately

It's time to move on. Tagovailoa recorded 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and a frightening 15 interceptions in 14 appearances last year (37.5 QBR). Management is already clearing house with the Hill and Chubb cuts, so what's one more in telling Tagovailoa to hit the road?

There is the question of the 27-year-old's $99.2 million dead cap hit if the team lets him go with a pre-June 1 designation but that may actually be the best option. 2026 is going to have to be a soft tank year and Miami runs the risk of extending that tank if Tagovailoa's contract is on the books any longer than it needs to be. Once it's gone, then the true rebuild can begin.

Trade WR Jaylen Waddle to the highest bidder

While reports indicate Miami views Waddle as a core piece of the offense, he's just wasted without a true QB to throw to him. Tagovailoa isn't the long term answer and a star rookie won't be available until 2027 at the earliest. Waddle is signed through the 2028 season but you can get so much more value for him now when it's obvious he's not going to thrive over the next two seasons.

“People don’t realize how ruthless this business is, and how quick you can be changed and let go,” Waddle told teammate Terron Armstead on his YouTube channel. "If your team isn’t winning, there’s gonna be changes.”

Miami isn't winning and the changes have already begun. Waddle would rake in a haul for the Dolphins which would set them up with loads of valuable draft capital entering the rebuild.

Trade up for a wideout in the first round

Once Tagovailoa is gone and the Dolphins have acquired additional draft picks, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan needs to go to work. Miami holds the No. 11 pick this April and are projected to aim for bolstering the secondary. Instead, offense should be the priority.

A rookie cornerback won't help the Dolphins much over the next two seasons but they need to prepare for Tagovailoa's successor by drafting Waddle's replacement. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson would be an ideal target and it may take only moving up a few spots to nab him in the first round. Waddle should draw enough capital to make that move and still be able to find solid secondary help either later in the first round or on day two of the draft.

More NFL news and analysis: