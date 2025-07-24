It took Ben Johnson a single Bears practice to regret leaving Detroit

Had he stayed with the Detroit Lions as the team's offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson would be in a position to potentially compete for a Super Bowl this year. Instead, he left the Motor City and will be on the sidelines for a different NFC North team.

Making the call of going from OC to head coach is an easy one and that's exactly what Johnson has done now that he's with the Chicago Bears. Still, with how great things were looking for him with the Lions, you think maybe, just maybe, there was a little doubt in his mind about the move?

He'll never come out and say that, but a rough day at Bears practice on Wednesday might have him thinking about how Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and others are doing. It's incredibly early in camp and the potential is there for Chicago to make noise this year, but it didn't take much time for Johnson's frustration to be showcased in the Windy City:

#Bears training camp practice #1:



- No sign of rookie WR Luther Burden III

- 1st rep of 11v11 Caleb Williams picked off by Tremaine Edmunds

- Ben Johnson yelled, "You're out" when Caleb Williams and 1st team offense couldn't get lined up properly in 7on7.

- Ozzy Trapilo started… — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) July 23, 2025

Life isn't off to an easy start for Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears

We all know things aren't going to turn around overnight for the Bears. It's been a long stretch of mediocre play for this team, but the pieces are in place for Chicago to not only get back on track, but also to be considered a serious threat in the division sooner rather than later.

Things of course begin on offense with former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who didn't quite live up to the hype in Year 1 last campaign. Williams needs to show major improvements moving forward, especially now that he's going to be working closely with Johnson.

Johnson is an offensive genius, which was showcased during his time with the Lions. Detroit was so much fun to watch last year, with the offense looking downright electric from start to finish. The Lions had the No. 1 seed, but suffered a stunning loss to the Commanders at home in the Divisional Round.

It felt like it was only a matter of time before Johnson was given his shot to run his own team. Leaving Detroit for a division rival of course was a difficult choice, but the front office was able to sell him on all the great things brewing with the team, of course including Williams and his unreal potential.

There are going to be growing pains early on for Johnson, especially with Williams only entering his second year in the league. Rome Odunze will also be ready to take a giant step forward this campaign, while D.J. Moore remains quite dangerous with the ball in his hands. Having Johnson running things is only going to make those guys even better, but should this group struggle again, plenty of people will be quick to remind Johnson that the grass isn't always greener on the other side after he left the Lions.