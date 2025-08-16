It took one game for Howie Roseman's latest genius moves to be revealed

Those who are under the belief, or at least hoping, that Howie Roseman can't keep getting away with it continue to eat crow. The Philadelphia Eagles' executive vice president/general manager has remarkable judgment, excluding the infamous Jalen Reagor-Justin Jefferson NFL draft blunder, which still haunts him today. His successful player personnel decision rate is exceptionally high, and it appears there are two new additions to the rolodex: Jakorian Bennett and Andrew Mukuba.

Bennett is a third-year cornerback whom the Eagles acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month in what many deemed a swap of reserves. Mukuba is a rookie second-round pick who was seen as a Day 3 tweener safety/nickel during the evaluation process. Yet, if Philadelphia's 22-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns is any indication, Roseman identified another pair of playmakers.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman's hidden gem DBs shine in preseason loss vs. Browns

Mukuba got the scoring started for the Eagles with a 75-yard house call. He picked off Browns incoming third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel and ran it back the other way to give Philly a 7-6 lead in the second quarter. The excellent instincts and aggressiveness that propelled him to an SEC-leading five interceptions at Texas last season were apparent on one play. Highlights like this will only boost his odds of beating out Sydney Brown for the starting safety spot next to Reed Blankenship.

Meanwhile, Bennett had three tackles and broke up a pass intended for Browns undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Gage Larvadain. His performance had ups and downs, including an injury scare, though overall positive and encouraging. The ex-Raider seems prepared to challenge veteran Adoree’ Jackson and Eagles 2023 fourth-round selection Kelee Ringo for Philly's No. 2 corner job.

How the secondary shakes out is perhaps one of the few outstanding questions the Eagles have entering their title defense campaign. They lost six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay and longtime corner Avonte Maddox to free agency. The fallout of their departures, albeit ostensibly partially by design, puts more safety responsibilities on standout do-it-all defensive back Cooper DeJean. Bennett and Mukuba being factors is a massive difference-maker that would unlock lineup versatility.

Brown was limited to mostly special teams work last year after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2023 season. His familiarity with the front office and system gives him an edge, but Mukuba's arrival suggests the Eagles are open to other options. Bennett's competing with an aging vet in Jackson and someone who's been given several opportunities to establish himself but hasn't in Ringo.