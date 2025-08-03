It took one scrimmage for Packers fans to believe in Bo Melton's position switch

Bo Melton caught eight passes for the Packers last season but he looks primed to start his 2025 campaign on the other side of the line of scrimmage. The combination of a crowded wide receiver room and losing Jaire Alexander in the offseason has opened up a golden opportunity for Melton to emerge as a contributor at cornerback for Green Bay.

At the moment, seventh-round pick Micah Robinson occupies a spot on the defense's two-deep at outside corner. That illustrates just how much opportunity is available for a new defensive back to earn snaps for coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.

Thankfully, Melton has already made some strides in his unconventional position switch. That could be a great sign of what's to come in Green Bay.

Why did the Packers move Bo Melton to the secondary in the first place?

That's why the organization made the unconventional move to shift Melton to defense. He has the athletic gifts required to make the switch but his technique is going to be a work in progress. Melton simply does not have the defensive reps required to take full advantage of his athletic gifts at this stage in his career. Yet, if the Packers are patient, such a decision could very wall pay dividends.

That hasn't stopped Packers fans from getting overly excited about his performance in the team's first preseason game. To the 26-year-old's credit, he did show off quality top-end speed in reps against speedy wideouts like first-round rookie Matthew Golden. More of his difficulties will come when he's asked to stay with intricate route-runners who can take advantage of his raw footwork.

Matthew Golden vs. Bo Melton at the top of your screen. pic.twitter.com/evMvMsioEM — zach jacobson (@zacobson) August 3, 2025

Bo Melton has a long, winding path ahead of him to make Packers roster

The odds are still stacked against Melton developing into a quality contributor at defensive back in the immediate future. At best, the Packers' coaching staff might see enough in his play to keep him on the roster as a reserve who might earn meaningful snaps sometime in the second half of the year. Throwing him out against high-quality receivers early in the season could have disastrous effects for the team's secondary.

It's still a good sign that Melton is showing flashes of competence so early in the preseason. That gives him an outside chance to make a profound position switch in the middle of his NFL career. Turning himself from wide receiver to cornerback in one season would be a major accomplishment for the player and the Packers.