It only took two practices for Packers' riskiest CB move to flip the script

Talk about rolling the dice. The Green Bay Packers moving Bo Melton from wide receiver to cornerback was hardly the big move fans expected after releasing Jaire Alexander.

It's rare for such a drastic position change to immediately work, but the Packers may have gotten lucky.

No, Melton won't draw Travis Hunter comparisons any time soon, but the Packers veteran is quietly turning heads at cornerback. Melton has made a surprisingly impressive start as Green Bay's newest cornerback, and maybe, just maybe, Matt LaFleur's gamble will pay off.

"Bo Melton all over a read option keeper by Willis," Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast reported from practice. "Melton follows up with a pass breakup and perfect coverage on Savion Williams over the middle. Bo showing up."

LaFleur will feel encouraged to see Melton holding his own against Williams, a third-round rookie who turned heads during the opening practice on Wednesday.

It's one of several positive Melton updates to come from camp this week, an encouraging sign for the Packers.

Packers' Bo Melton gamble may actually pay off after impressive start to training camp

It's way too early to make any grand declarations. There's a difference between a few good practices and actually becoming a reliable cornerback on Sundays, but Melton has a clear path to a roster spot.

And there's a reason why the Packers believed he could make the move.

Melton has the speed and athleticism to play his new position — he has a better Relative Athletic score at cornerback than wide receiver. Melton has the speed and agility to keep up with receivers, and his pass-catching ability will serve him well when it comes to getting to the football.

"We know what he can do for us as a receiver and on special teams," said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. "He's been an important part of our football team the last couple of years. We're excited to see what he might be able to do at corner on defense. I think we switched his number to 16 because that looks a little bit better than the 80 he was running out there at camp."

The Packers have gone all-in on Melton's position switch by giving him a new number, again highlighting their confidence.

It still shouldn't prevent the team from adding veteran help.

Green Bay is relying on a potential starting trio of Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon, with Javon Bullard providing cover in the slot. Hobbs isn't a guarantee to start all year, having missed 16 games over the past three seasons.

The Packers should consider adding another reliable option. They need to add a veteran, but after surprisingly turning heads in his new position, Melton could give them the added depth they desperately need.