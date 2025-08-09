It took one snap for Will Campbell to put his draft-day haters in their place

NFL Draft experts spent countless hours wondering whether or not Will Campbell's arms were too short for the tackle position. The Patriots decided they could overlook that weakness based on what the former LSU standout did bring to the table, namely technical precision and years of standout production in the SEC. One snap of preseason football made New England coach Mike Vrabel believe his franchise made the right choice.

The first professional snap of Campbell's career asked him to pull to the outside to help his offense execute a perimeter toss. The first-round pick utilized his outstanding foot speed to get out to the edge and displace defensive back Noah Igbinoghene. Campbell executed his role in the play to perfection which gave the Patriots an opportunity to earn a solid gain.

Expect Campbell to get lots of chances to utilize his strengths under the watchful eye of Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Vrabel appreciates the physicality a nasty lineman like Campbell can give his offense. McDaniels has a strong history of utilizing a variety of run concepts that benefit from speedy lineman like Campbell who can make plays in space.

Will Campbell looks every bit like the Patriots' left tackle of the future

Of course, Campbell's ability to pull from the tackle position will not mean anything if he cannot stand up as a blindside protector for Drake Maye. That's where his lack of arm length is most likely going to come into play. Campbell will need to prove that he can get his hands on elite NFL edge rushers in time to keep them away from his quarterback.

That is exactly what he was able to do during his collegiate career at LSU. There is a big difference between SEC edge rushers and the opponents Campbell will come up against in the NFL, but his production against elite college competition was exceptional. That's why the Patriots felt comfortable spending such a premium first round pick on his services.

Vrabel and his staff will use the 2025 season as a laboratory to determine the team's future at a number of key positions. Campbell's ability to become a top-flight left tackle will be near the top of the franchise's evaluation list. The good news in New England is that Campbell passed his first test with flying colors. There's no question about his motor, or about his overall athleticism. Those things would seem to guarantee him a long NFL career no matter whether he sticks on the left side or not.