J.J. McCarthy quietly shares Patrick Mahomes trait Vikings fans will love

Minnesota Vikings fans are excited to see how J.J. McCarthy, the 10th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, will perform this season as their starter. They hoped to catch a glimpse of the Michigan product last season, but a torn meniscus ended his rookie campaign before it even began. Expectations are fairly high, especially in a Kevin O'Connell-run offense, but as is the case with any rookie, it's hard to know what to expect before seeing anyone in a game that counts.

Expecting McCarthy to be, say, Patrick Mahomes in his first season obviously feels unrealistic, but when taking a closer look, there are some similarities between the two quarterbacks that should give Vikings fans reason to be very optimistic for what's to come.

Patrick Mahomes-like traits should have Vikings fans excited for what J.J. McCarthy can bring

First and foremost, both Mahomes and McCarthy were selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and were selected by teams who traded up to make the selection. There's something to be said about doing whatever it takes to get your guy, especially at the quarterback position. The Chiefs did that with Mahomes and have benefitted ever since. The Vikings did that with McCarthy and hope for even a fraction of that result.

Second, both Mahomes and McCarthy were drafted by brilliant offensive minds. If Andy Reid isn't the greatest offensive mind in NFL history, he's in the top three. If Kevin O'Connell isn't the best offensive mind in the game today (other than Reid), he's in the top three. Having a great offensive mind to learn from is crucial for a young quarterback.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, both Mahomes and McCarthy got to sit behind a Pro Bowl quarterback for a year and take over a good roster after watching their respective predecessor walk. The Chiefs went 10-6 and won the AFC West before letting Mahomes take over an already stacked roster in Alex Smith's spot. The Vikings went 14-3 last season and nearly won the NFC North before letting McCarthy take Sam Darnold's spot.

What JJ McCarthy can do to help the Vikings

The Chiefs surrounded Mahomes with the likes of Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins as a rookie. The Vikings will surround McCarthy with Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison as a rookie. Having a slew of reliable playmakers, headlined by arguably the best receiver in the sport, and an excellent playcaller to boot is as good of a situation as you can draw up.

I'm not here to say McCarthy will be Mahomes or close to it. I am here to say that at least part of why Mahomes got off and running at the NFL level is because he was put in such an ideal situation. McCarthy having a shockingly similar situation to begin his NFL career can lead to great things. If McCarthy becomes a piece of what Mahomes is, Vikings fans will be thrilled, and rightfully so.