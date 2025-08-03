J.J. McCarthy should terrify Packers fans with training camp advantage

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, leading the NFL in total and points per game, and behind only the Ravens in total yards (full StatMuse breakdown here). Green Bay's ocean-deep receiver corps is one first rounder deeper with the addition of rookie Matthew Golden, and that's not even counting Christian Watson. The Bears have another year of development for Caleb Williams, more time for him to gain chemistry with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, and of course the ballyhooed poaching of Ben Johnson, who many see as the architect of the 2024 Lions. The NFC North is going to be a shootout. But between all the signings and hype around their three division rivals, Minnesota has been...quiet. A little too quiet.

And quiet they should be. Kevin O'Connell's Vikings return with much of the same roster that they left last season with, with the notable exception of two new defensive linemen. But we're not here to talk about them. Because they're sitting dead in the middle of FOX Sports' power rankings coming out of training camp, and it looks like everyone is doubting the damage JJ McCarthy can cause.

McCarthy is entering his Blake Griffin/Ben Simmons/Chet Holmgren (seriously NBA, get it together) debut after making history as the first Day 1 quarterback to miss their true rookie season after tearing his meniscus in practice. He's a largely unknown quantity, and scouts around the league only have his relatively flat draft profile to go off of. To boot, NFL Senior News Writer Kevin Patra noted that McCarthy has had a rough go of it throughout training camp, at one point going 3-for-11 against the first team defense.

JJ McCarthy has an edge NFC North isn't ready for

Let's be frank here: JJ McCarthy is an unknown quantity, and no one knows what he could be. However, people do know Kevin O'Connell. He is the OC that led the Rams' offense to the top of the league. He led Minnesota to the biggest comeback in NFL history, their first NFC North title since 2017, and turned Sam Darnold into a Pro Bowler. If there's one head coach that can squeeze the most out of any quarterback, it is Kevin O'Connell. It also helps that he has the NFL's best receiver on his roster, as well as one of its best pass catcheres at running back.

Going further, the Vikings' defense is slated to be incredible this season. Those two "notable" tackles they recently signed? Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, who join nightmare edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to form one of the most terrifying lines in the league. And yes, the secondary remains a bit of a question mark, but the Vikings' linebackers are just as dangerous as their line. And let's not forget, this unit is led by DC Brian Flores, the man who held the Goff/Gurley Rams to 3 points in Super Bowl LIII.

JJ McCarthy practices against the best of the best

McCarthy isn't going to face many scarier pressures and blitzes than he has practiced against, if any. And when he does, he still has Justin Jefferson to throw to.

If there are any questions about JJ McCarthy's arm talent or mechanics, let those be assuaged by the best pass catcher in the league, and the schemes of one of the NFL's best offensive-minded coaches. But if we're analyzing him based off of his draft profile, the guy has all of the mental intangibles needed to play quarterback at the highest level. And if that's enough to impress Kevin O'Connell, that's bad news for the rest of the NFL. Even worse if that's honed in the fires of practicing against what could be the league's best pass rush coached by arguably its best coordinator.

Mark my words, JJ McCarthy and the Vikings won't be quiet for long.