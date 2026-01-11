Jaguars 3-round mock draft: Home playoff loss highlights Jacksonville's weaknesses

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season ended with a disappointing home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, but that shouldn't dampen the positive momentum surrounding this franchise. Josh Allen is a cyborg, after all, and the emergence of Trevor Lawrence as a true franchise quarterback capable of leading Jacksonville to 13 regular-season wins bodes well for the team's long-term prospects.

In a perfect world, the team's front office would be able to spend a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to strengthen the roster. But that's not reality for the Jaguars: They do not have their own Round 1 selection after leveraging it last year to move up and grab Travis Hunter.

The good news for Jaguars fans is that their favorite team is armed with two selections in both of the next two rounds. Those picks could be used to move back up into Round 1, but Jacksonville would be smart to stand pat and take multiple bites at the apple. Picking the following four players in the top three rounds would help the Jaguars win another division crown next season.

Jaguars mock draft Round 2 pick: OL Connor Lew, Auburn

Missouri v Auburn | Justin Ford/GettyImages

There's nothing more important to Jacksonville's future than keeping Lawrence healthy. The team's inability to provide him a clean interior pocket was a problem for the Jaguars at various points this year.

That's why grabbing center Connor Lew in the second round would make a lot of sense. The Auburn star profiles as an interior lineman who can hit the ground running and make an impact as a rookie starter.

#WarEagle center Connor Lew would have been the first IOL off the board in the 2026 #NFLDraft before suffering a knee injury. He's incredibly aware, quick, and strong in both phases. Subscribe to the DiBrief, to see where he lands in my OL rankings. https://t.co/YIOhL3d4VL pic.twitter.com/t0oTJOHC5P — Scott DiBenedetto (@sdiben90NFL) November 7, 2025

Critics of Lew will point out that he lacks elite size, but he makes up for that deficiency with his ability to read the middle of the line and move well. Drafting a center with their first selection is not going to wow fans in Jacksonville, but it would fill a big need for the Jags.

Jaguars mock draft Round 2 pick: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Florida State v Florida | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Josh Hines-Allen gives Jacksonville's defense a star edge rusher to build around, but they need to add beef up front in the offseason. Drafting a defensive tackle like Darrell Jackson Jr. with their final second-round pick would be another shrewd choice for the Jaguars.

Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Rd 2-3):



+ 7’2” wingspan

+ Freak athlete at 330 pounds

+ Anchor as a run defender

+ 3-tech/nose versatility

+ Stacking and shedding vs. run

+ Draws double teams regularly

- High pad level

- Pass-rushing finesse pic.twitter.com/j7wwbygeBA — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 31, 2025

Jackson isn't the most fluid athlete in this draft class, but he makes play with his massive length and size on the inside. It might take him a bit of time to adjust to the rigors of NFL football, but he projects as an above-average starter once he gets his feet wet.

There could be safer options available to Jacksonville in Round 2, but taking a swing on a talent like Jackson is the right way to go.

Jaguars mock draft Round 3 pick: OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Mississippi State v Texas A&M | Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Adding a center won't solve all of Jacksonville's needs along the offensive line. They need to circle back and add a guard they believe can develop into a starter with one of their Round 3 selections.

Chase Bisontis needs to add strength to be a difference-maker at the pro level, but the Jaguars should be attracted to his athleticism on the inside. He has the foot speed required to get to the second level and open up the team's run game. Running the ball is an underrated way to make sure Lawrence doesn't take too many hits going forward.

Jaguars mock draft Round 3 pick: EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Texas v Florida | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Jacksonville's defense did not get enough conventional pressure from their defensive line in their loss to the Bills. Adding a potential plus edge rusher like Tyreak Sapp in Round 3 come come in handy when next year's playoffs roll around.

The former Florida star is a classic power rusher from the edge. That also allows him to comfortably project as a quality run defender once he improves his technique in the pros. Sapp won't ever be a team's top pass rusher, but he could develop into a high-quality No. 2 alongside Hines-Allen in Jacksonville.