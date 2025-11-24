Jahmyr Gibbs is putting pressure on the Lions to hand him a big second contract

Jahmyr Gibbs' explosive running powered the Detroit Lions to a crucial victory over the New York Giants in Week 12. And the talented running back's exploits are now starting to put some serious pressure on the team's front office.

Detroit has the ability to exercise a fifth-year option on Gibbs' deal, which would keep him with the franchise through the 2027 season. Some fans might falsely believe that fact means dealing with Gibbs is not an immediate concern for the team. But quite the opposite is true.

If the Lions are going to extend their window as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, they need to start constructing their roster around a big raise for Gibbs. His cap hit is just under $5 million this season, but he's going to cost them a lot more than that down the road. Detroit cannot afford to lose his big-play ability if they want to keep pace with their competition in the NFC.

The Lions could always try to keep hold of Gibbs via the franchise tag, but they smarter play would be to get him to agree to a multi-year contract extension as soon as possible. Just ask the Cowboys how costly waiting to tie down star players to second contracts can be. The question decision-makers in Detroit need to answer is just how much they're willing to pay a franchise running back.

It's key to remember that the franchise went against conventional NFL wisdom when they spent the No. 12 overall pick on Gibbs back in the 2023 NFL Draft. That means they are heavily invested in his success. They liked Gibbs coming out of college and have fallen in love with everything he can do for their offense.

How much will the Lions need to pay Jahmyr Gibbs?

Saquon Barkley currently owns the biggest running back salary in the NFL. He's making $20.6 million this season as a part of his multi-year agreement with the Eagles. With all due respect to Gibbs, he's not the potential workhorse back that Barkley can be when he's healthy.

The good news for Gibbs is that Barkley is the only back in the NFL who should definitely make more than him during the rest of his athletic prime. Other highly paid backs like Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara are on the downside of their respective careers. Gibbs has a strong argument to make more than each of those accomplished veterans.

In fact, the rising nature of the NFL salary cap likely means Gibbs has enough leverage to get a deal that pays him more than Barkley if he meets certain incentives. $20 million per season should be the starting point for negotiations for Gibbs and his representatives.

There's a strong chance that he'll be able to push his salary over the $25 million mark if he's willing to lock in with the Lions on a four- or five-year contract. That price tag might raise some eyebrows right now, but it could easily turn into a bargain as the cap rises. No one should blink an eye if Gibbs and his team ask for $30 per season when it's time to enter serious talks with the Lions front office.

In the end, a five-year contract that will pay him around $135 million should be the median point for negotiations. That's a premium salary for a running back, but Gibbs does enough for the Detroit offense to be paid like a superstar. Time will tell if Brad Holmes is willing to pay a running back that kind of money when push comes to shove in contract negotiations.