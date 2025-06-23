Jalen Ramsey rumors: How Dolphins star has reignited a West Coast rivalry

Jalen Ramsey has dwindled his preferred trade destinations to West Coast teams. The two reported teams in contention for Ramsey include the Los Angeles Rams and the LA Chargers. Whew, Ramsey is pouring gasoline on an inner city feud. It could very well ignite a rivalry between the Chargers and the Rams.

When the two teams relocated to LA, sharing a new billion-dollar stadium, the two teams surely should have been at odds. They weren’t necessarily, though Ramsey could be the trigger that pits the two teams against each other. Ramsey played for the Rams, so it’s more likely he goes back to them.

That said, if he did land with the Chargers, it would certainly be a jab at his former team. The two teams won’t meet in the regular season, but they will play in the preseason.

Jalen Ramsey will have an impact on one of the LA teams, the other will hold a grudge because of it

The Miami Dolphins have been patient with dealing with Ramsey’s trade. Partly because they’re probably going to have to take on some of Ramsey’s contract as part of the deal. Their patience, though, is stirring more of a rivalry between the two LA teams as they are battling to land the veteran cornerback.

Both teams could desperately use a cornerback. The Chargers have a young cornerback room that, despite injuries in 2024, was extremely productive. Adding in a veteran cornerback like Ramsey could do wonders. Not only does it instantly increase their production, but it gives them a veteran presence on a young defense.

The Chargers haven’t brought Asante Samuel Jr. back yet amid concerns following surgery. Adding Ramsey would immediately give them an upgrade and depth in their cornerback room. They have every reason to get a deal done.

As for the Rams, they could use some help in the secondary as well. Like the Chargers, they’re young and could benefit from a veteran presence. Their top two interceptions leaders from last year were both safeties. They could use more production from their cornerbacks, which is why Ramsey is intriguing.

Ramsey is aging and wasn’t as productive in 2024, snagging just two interceptions. It was his lowest interception total since 2020 when he had just one. Both of these teams provide the perfect chance for Ramsey to recapture his lockdown mentality.