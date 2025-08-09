Jaxson Dart’s awesome debut has Giants fans walking into a familiar trap

In the New York Giants' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart delivered the kind of debut that can light up social media feeds, sell a few extra jerseys and stir an entire fan base into dreaming about the future. But while the performance was impressive on the surface, it also came with a cautionary reminder: Giants fans have been here before, and they know how quickly one magical game in August can lose its shine.

With starting quarterback Russell Wilson exiting after a brief first series, Dart took the reins and wasted no time showing why the Giants moved back into the first round and selected him with the No. 25 overall pick in April. The rookie completed 12-of-19 passes for 154 yards, posting a 106 passing rating in just one half of football. His highlight came on a perfectly placed 29-yard touchdown strike to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a throw that showcased both his arm talent and touch.

JAXSON DART FIRST TD PASS IN THE NFL.



Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the other end!



Dart didn’t just win through the air. He flashed mobility that made him a dual-threat weapon at Ole Miss, including a 19-yard scramble that extended a drive and brought Giants fans to their feet. He led three scoring drives total, rebounding from an early near-interception to finish with confidence and control. Dart displayed poise and efficient ball placement, the kind of traits that can accelerate a young quarterback’s path up the depth chart.

His decision-making and command of the huddle were very impressive, especially for a player in his first NFL action. Against a Bills defense that mixed in second- and third-stringers, Dart looked the part of a polished passer, unbothered by the speed of the game.

The excitement is understandable — but it’s also dangerously familiar. In 2019, Giants fans found themselves swept up in a similar wave of optimism after Daniel Jones' first regular-season start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Giants fans should be careful not to anoint Jaxson Dart too quickly

That game, which featured Jones leading a dramatic comeback and scoring four total touchdowns, had many proclaiming him as the long awaited successor to Eli Manning. The reality? The Giants finished 4-12 that year, and Jones' early promise gave way to years of inconsistent play, turnover issues and eventually his departure. One great game didn’t make Jones a franchise savior, and while I understand Dart looked great in his debut, we should not rush into thinking he’s the savior based off less than one half of football.

There are three big reason for caution:

- It’s early august: Preseason games — especially against backup-level defenses — rarely tell the full story of how a quarterback will fare against top-tier starters in meaningful situations.

- Small sample size: We have only seen a half or so of Dart playing NFL football. Real evaluation will come when he’s tested in multiple games and different situations.

- History hasn’t been bright: The Daniel Jones chapter is fresh within Giants fans' minds, so they should understand not crowning a young quarterback a franchise this early (especially during the preseason).

Bottom line: Jaxson Dart's debut was a nice first step, nothing more

Jaxson Dart’s debut checked all the boxes: accuracy, composure, athleticism and an ability to bounce back from early mistakes. It’s the kind of performance that can spark hope within a fan base, but I urge Giants fans to remember that the NFL season is an amazing marathon, not a sprint. I understand the electric performance, but you have to see more from the kid before you start crowning him the new face of the franchise.

Preseason fireworks are fun, but the true test begins when defensive coordinators game plan for you, when the starters are out there and going full throttle at you, when the wins and losses actually count. Dart has the tools and the talent. Now the question is whether he can build on this start throughout the preseason and whenever he gets his opportunity to play in the regular season.