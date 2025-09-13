Jayden Daniels injury mystery giving Commanders fans a wake-up call

Washington Commanders fans will be waiting with bated breath as the team licks its wounds after a 27-18 drubbing by the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. One wound in particular is a mystery injury suffered by star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Too early to know exactly what’s going on with Jayden Daniels, but I’ve heard he got an MRI on his knee today after getting banged up last night in Green Bay. Was limping pretty good at the end of the game.



Worth keeping tabs on for sure. pic.twitter.com/pR3C8jVNEJ — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2025

According to local reports, Daniels supposedly got an MRI on his knee, but it's unclear how serious things may be. He was sacked four times on the night and with guys like Micah Parsons coming at him with a full head of steam, he experienced some pretty rough hits.

The Commanders better hope Daniels' knee is just bruised and nothing more serious is ailing him. He was seen limping some towards the end of the game, giving fans flashbacks to when he suffered a fractured rib last season against the Dallas Cowboys. He was sidelined for the entirety of that contest but did not miss significant time because of it.

Jayden Daniels injury could spell doom for Commanders if star QB misses time

Even if a status update from the team comes back with a negative result on Daniels' knee, the team has a long week to get healed up. There's roughly nine days between now and their Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at home so it's likely fans won't see Daniels on the practice field until right before the next weekend as a precaution.

But if it's revealed he has to sit out to recover, the Commanders may have to sweat out at least one game without their 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Backup Marcus Mariota is serviceable, but he won't be able to play sustainable football. That puts the team's follow up to an NFC runners-up season last year in jeopardy.

To make matters worse, Washington is already having to look to its depth chart after starting running back Austin Ekeler ruptured his Achilles during the same game. The offense is Washington's bread and butter. Without Ekeler, and potentially Daniels too, Commanders fans would already need to start looking forward to next season.