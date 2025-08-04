Jaydon Blue needed only 1 week to put Cowboys veterans on notice

The Dallas Cowboys might have just solved their running back deficiency in one NFL Draft. Jaydon Blue broke free for an explosive run during training camp practice on Monday and his explosion is something the Cowboys have desperately needed in the backfield. It’s also good because Blue is not putting pressure on the veteran running backs the Cowboys signed this offseason.

Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams were solid pick ups, but they don’t quite possess the explosion Blue flexed in training camp. It’s a sign, the Cowboys offense just might be on track to be elite again. Of course, this is still training camp and until he gets in preseason games, we won’t quite know how good he can be in this offense.

Dak Prescott finally has help in the backfield, which should help this offense return to elite status

The last time the Cowboys had explosion like this out of the backfield was before they let Tony Pollard go in free agency to the Tennessee Titans. They missed that last season and when they turned to Ezekiel Elliott again, it proved to be a failure. Rico Dowdle wasn’t bad, but he wasn’t the right back to get this offense going.

Prescott needed that kind of help last year and it looks like he might have it. As long as he stays healthy and the Cowboys have a healthy run game, they should be playing at a peak level. The problem will be, who will they turn to?

This offseason will be critical in deciding who’s going to be the feature back. Sure, Williams and Sanders are the frontrunners. But Blue is making the argument to get some significant time on the field be it as a third-down back or in long yardage situations. What will truly determine if he’s ready to take on a big role is if he can be a pass catcher out of the backfield.

That’s the one thing Pollard was able to do well. Along with being a scat back in the run game, he helped the passing game out as a receiver in the backfield. That’s what this offense will benefit from. But again, this is still training camp so no need to overhype Blue. That said, it’s a great sign they have yet another weapon out of the backfield that could turn into a key piece in making this offense good (again).