Projecting the Dallas Cowboys 2025 RB depth chart: Who will lead the charge?

The Dallas Cowboys' running back depth chart for the 2025 campaign is a bit of a toss-up as we approach the NFL Draft. With Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis all vying for playing time, it’s a group that lacks star power but has some upside. So we’ll attempt to predict the Cowboys’ RB depth chart similar to how Dez Bryant predicts the Cowboys taking Shedeur Sanders (on sportscasting) in the first round. Let’s take a gander at this retooled Cowboys RB room and what roles these guys could play next season.

Projected Starter: Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams, a free-agent acquisition from Denver, is expected to lead the Dallas backfield in 2025. Known for his physical running style and ability to break tackles, Williams brings a bruising presence to this Cowboys offense. Despite battling injuries earlier in his career, he returned in 2024 and showed how explosive he can be, racking up 859 scrimmage yards (513 rushing) and four touchdowns in a rotational role.

Williams’ powerful downhill running should complement the Cowboys offense which will likely emphasize a balanced attack under new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. Williams’ ability as a pass blocker also makes him a reliable option in high-pressure situations. This means he’ll be able to remain on the field for many third down situations. With a one-year deal and incentives tied to his performance, expect Williams to approach the season with a chip on his shoulder. If healthy, he could be the engine that powers Dallas' ground game.

Veteran leadership: Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders, formerly with the Carolina Panthers (and Philadelphia Eagles), brings valuable experience to the Cowboys’ backfield. As a seasoned veteran, Sanders offers a dynamic skill set that includes solid rushing and receiving abilities. While his tenure in Carolina can be described as inconsistent at best, Sanders is still a capable back when healthy and motivated.

A former Pro Bowler, Sanders excels in open space, using his agility and vision to exploit defensive gaps. He’s also a dependable receiver, which should add another layer to Schottenheimer’s offense. However, durability remains a concern, as injuries have limited his availability in recent years. The name of the game is keeping Sanders healthy in Big D.

Sanders could certainly thrive in a specialized third-down role for Dallas, where his quickness and receiving skills can shine. His ability to be a safety outlet in the passing game makes him an invaluable asset. Sanders' presence should relieve some of the workload from Williams and keep defenses off balance. They could become a great one-two punch.

Emerging young talent: Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn is poised for a breakout season in 2025. Standing at just 5-foot-5, Vaughn might be undersized, but his quickness and elusiveness are a nightmare for defenders. While Vaughn hasn’t had a ton of opportunities with the ball in his hands on offense for the Cowboys, whenever he has, his talent and quickness shine. If Schottenheimer finds a way to get him more involved in the offense, it could be a game-changer in certain situations.

Vaughn is a change of pace option and much different than the more physical styles of Williams and Sanders. His ability to navigate tight spaces and make defenders miss in the open field adds a unique dimension for the Cowboys on offense. Expect Vaughn to be utilized in creative ways, particularly in short-yardage situations and designed misdirection plays.

Depth and competition: Malik Davis

Malik Davis rounds out the Cowboys’ running back depth chart, offering reliable depth and competition for the top spots. While Davis hasn’t had a significant role in the offense yet, his work ethic and versatility make him a valuable piece of the puzzle. Davis has been with the Cowboys for a couple of years now and has shown some promise in limited action.

Beyond his potential as a running back, Davis is also a key contributor on special teams. His ability to excel in multiple phases of the game increases his value to the roster. If injuries deplete the top backs, Davis is more than capable of stepping in and holding his own.

With the NFC East looking more competitive than ever, this unit will play a crucial role in the Cowboys' success or failure in 2025. Will this diverse group be enough to propel the Cowboys back to the top of the division? Only time will tell, but the potential is certainly there for this backfield to make a significant impact. If coach Schottenheimer can get the running game back in sync, Dallas may be able to hang with the powers of their division.