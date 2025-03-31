20 non-first rounders in 2025 NFL Draft who could become NFL stars

The NFL Draft is coming up on April 24th through the 26th. It's one of the greatest nights of the year for all fanbases. Most team come out of the draft feeling really good about what they do. They have between five and 10 new players with unlimited upside. That's the thing about the NFL Draft; there can be immediate impact players coming from anywhere in the draft.

Of course, the focus at first is on the first round, but there are stars from all over the map. The greatest player in the history of football, Tom Brady, was drafted in the sixth round. Joe Montana was taken in the third round. There have been 40 players who were chosen outside the first round but still made the Hall of Fame.

This year, there are quite a few players who could be the next mid-to-late-round player that could see himself enshrined in Canton one day. To determine which player is a "non-first rounder," we will use Cody Williams' latest mock draft.

20. Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan Wolverines

Colston Loveland is an intriguing prospect. We thought he was a player who played himself out of the first round with how terrible the Michigan offense was this past season, but analysts are really talking about the tight end this year. There's a 50/50 chance he could make it into the first round, which is why he finds himself at the end of this list. We really like the talent of Colston Loveland.

There are red flags here, which is why he's not a guaranteed first-round pick. He had just 582 yards this season on 10.2 yards per reception. Again, the Michigan offense was basically unwatchable, but Loveland didn't exactly impress when given an opportunity to take the offense and build it in his steed.

Still, this guy has an incredible ceiling. He could become one of these star tight ends that are getting more and more popular these days. After the era of Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Graham, and Antonio Gates, there was a dearth of new tight end prospects for about a decade. There's Travis Kelce and not much else. Now, that's changing with Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, and Trey McBride.

Loveland and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (who is definitely going in the first round) could add their name to that list. A team taking a chance on Loveland's talent and giving him a pass for his production could pay dividends later.

19. Bilhal Kone, Cornerback, Western Michigan Broncos

We’ve seen it all the time where a player is entering the NFL after playing for a Group of Five team in college, and his lack of competition will have him fall down draft boards. While yes, most five-star prospects out of high school are going to the top schools in the country, there’s a level of growth, both physically and within the gridiron, that makes targeting small school players a winning proposition.

Bilhal Kone is a great example. He has all the skills to be a really good cornerback, but he’s expected to last on draft boards until Day 3. That means he’s not getting drafted until at least the fourth round.

Beyond the talent, Kone possesses the most important quality in an NFL cornerback. His instincts might be as good as any cornerback in this draft class. His eyes tell the story, and he’s able to bait quarterbacks into throwing the ball his way despite his coverage on the wide receiver. It usually leads to a pass deflection, putting the opposing team behind the eight ball.

His anticipation is why he will be a star in the league. He could go from a fourth or fifth-round pick and become a starter from day one. He has that ability. He’s also 23 years old, so he will be mature both physically and mentally. Kone could be someone who makes a team very happy very quickly.

18. Josaiah Stewart, Edge Defender, Michigan Wolverines

We really like the teams that are reportedly targeting former Michigan pass rusher Josaiah Stewart. He needs to be in a position to succeed in order to be a star, but if he lands with a team like the Detroit Lions or Philadelphia Eagles, teams that already have superstars on the defensive line, then Stewart will have open season to get in the backfield.

Stewart had 30 sacks while at Michigan, which is really impressive. He never matched the 12.5 sacks he had his freshman year, but he was playing a different role for what was a stacked Wolverines defense. With a few departures this season, Stewart went back to a pass rushing role, and he recorded 8.5 sacks this season.

Stewart will need to win with speed off the edge, which is why fit is so important. He’s not good enough right now to beat a double team, but if he gets a lesser matchup to start his career, he can continue to grow and build himself into a status that showcases the best of his abilities. He may be slightly undersized, but once again, the right fit would negate that.

We really like the fit with the Eagles or possibly the Chiefs because he needs to get better at playing against athletic quarterbacks. A few dozen practices against Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes could fix that.

17. Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State Buckeyes

The running backs on the Ohio State Buckeyes were both incredible. There’s precedence for a pair of backs to come into the NFL and both do very well. Reggie Bush and LenDale White from USC, Darren McFadden and Felix Jones from Arkansas, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel from Georgia, and Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders dominating the backfield for Oklahoma State and eventually becoming Hall of Famers in the NFL. We might have the next version of that in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. We’ll get to Henderson later, but we want to use this space to focus on Judkins.

Judkins is expected to be a Day 2 pick after winning the National Championship with Ohio State this past season. He’s got an old-school mentality about running through the competition. He’s incredibly athletic and can make defenders miss, but he’s not afraid of contact. Those types of players at least have a few great seasons.

We expect a team to draft Judkins to play in a tandem. He doesn’t have to play that way, but it could work out really well, as we have already seen in college. This will help him in that teams can’t really game plan to stop him. He could be a shock to the system of an offense and put a defense on its heels. Players will know that they won’t walk away from a Judkins tackle without feeling it.

We’re only worried about the amount of contact Judkins will attract at the next level. The Big Ten has great defenders, but they aren’t NFL defenders. Judkins is going to get hit harder than he even considered possible in the NFL, and it could put his health at risk. We hope that’s not the case, but it’s why we’re a little worried about his prospects.

16. Emery Jones, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

Offensive linemen are usually prioritized in the draft, but there are a TON of them in this draft. This is legitimately one of the deepest offensive lineman drafts in a while. Ironically, there’s a lot of question marks at the top. Will Campbell is considered the top player at the position, but some think he should be a guard at the next level. Ironically, with so much focus on Campbell, the guy who plays on the other side of the line is someone to look out for.

Emery Jones has been a starter for the Tigers since he was a freshman. He was actually named a True Freshman All-American, and he was there for Jayden Daniels's special season last year, showing he could block for a quarterback who plays a modern version of the NFL. Jones has the experience coaches love in college players, and he was insanely durable during his time at LSU.

The reason Jones has fallen down draft boards is because of his footwork. He’s inconsistent with his planting, and he’s had trouble staying on his feet. A good coach could work that out pretty easily. If he just holds his base under pressure, he’ll be a quality starter for a long time.

Right now, Jones is considered an interior lineman, but he’s built like a tackle. A team with a great offensive line coach can turn him into a really good tackle. If they just make small adjustments to his footwork, he’ll be a stud.

15. Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

We just talked about how deep this draft is at offensive line. There are going to be quite a few players who go much further than they would if the talent on the line was normal. There are too many options, and some players are going to fall through the cracks. One of those players will likely be Aireontae Ersery out of the University of Minnesota.

He has an elite skill set. He comes with a track and field background. We’ve seen how these players with eclectic skill sets can translate well to the NFL game. Talent is talent after all.

The reason this player is going to excel is his trajectory. He took the starting tackle job for Minnesota in 2022 and has gotten better and better each season. He hasn’t peaked yet. Honestly, he’s probably not close. Some might consider him a development project, but in two or three years, he might be an elite offensive tackle.

And it’s not like he wasn’t decorated for the Golden Gophers. He was named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year and had Second-Team All-American to go with it. A team is going to look at the profile of this player and think he could easily jump into the lineup. He can play the left and right side just as well, which will convince teams to take him, as well.

14. Jack Bech, Wide Receiver, TCU Horned Frogs

There are a few dates on the calendar that professional scouts circle and sometimes overvalue in the evaluation process. The NFL Combine is probably the biggest proponent of that overvaluation, but let’s not ignore the importance of the Senior Bowl. This is a game that is basically just a showcase for NFL teams to see players without watching hours and hours of tape. On the surface, it’s one game, but it does put best on best, which is what we’re going to see in the NFL.

Jack Bech was the story of the Senior Bowl. He had just dealt with tragedy, losing his brother Tiger. He wore his jersey number (7) and had an MVP performance. He had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown that ended up being the game-winner. It showed the one thing he had that gets him above other wide receivers in this class: the clutch gene.

When the game is on the line, this dude has ice in his veins. The moment is not too big for him. He’s also relentless on the field and in practice. Teams will absolutely love this kid. His signature catch is a contested catch, which makes him even more unique. Someone who thrives in coverage usually translates to the NFL game.

Obviously, his weaknesses mostly have to do with his size and straight-line speed, but he has great side-to-side agility and can jump and grab the ball at the catch point. He has been rocketing up draft boards this entire offseason. At one point, he was expected to be in the fifth or sixth-round range, but Cody’s mock draft has him going 55th to the Green Bay Packers.

13. Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami Hurricanes

Tight end isn’t getting as much attention in this draft outside of the guys in the Big Ten. The University of Miami has produced some of the best tight ends in football, and they might have another gem coming into the league. Elijah Arroyo was very patient, waiting until his senior season to finally get starter’s snaps. He put up just under 600 yards and seven touchdowns for likely number-one overall pick Cam Ward.

His athleticism is his key trait, and it has some scouts incredibly high on him. He has a big-play ability that usually translates well to the NFL for pass catchers. We’re not expecting him to run all over defenses, but just having that threat should open up the middle of the field for him. He’s also stacked, standing at 6’5 and weighing 250 lbs.

He did miss most of 2022 and 2023 because of a major knee injury. That’s going to bring up a lot of question marks for teams. Is he going to sustain in the NFL? Luckily for him, he’s not coming off this injury, as 2024 was his best season by far.

At the end of the day, he does everything that can’t be taught well. He has natural hands that allow him to catch balls from up and down the field. He can outrun some cornerbacks and should have an easy time juking linebackers away from him. Arroyo does need to show a better ability to run his routes, but that will come with time.

12. Lathan Ransom, Safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

Slowly but surely we’ve been seeing the NFL move back to having safety be an important position. Some have seen how impactful having a player like Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens can be. So, they are looking for guys in the mold of the safeties of earlier this century. They want someone in the mold of Rodney Harrison or Sean Taylor. They want a guy who can knock a wide receiver into next week (legally), but they can also be a ball hawk and make the quarterback think twice about his next throw.

We think teams are going to be really excited for the opportunity to draft Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom. He plays like a linebacker, with a propensity to blow up a play when running downhill. He was a key cog in the Buckeyes’ championship aspirations and eventual success this past season.

While his tackling ability could use a little work, it’s most likely that’s his push to get the “big hit.” That can easily be worked out through training camp in the NFL. He clearly can tackle, as he’s taken down some of the best running backs with ease, let alone a tight end or wide receiver.

A team is going to get their hands on Ransom and find the perfect role for him in their defense. We do think his skill set will have him playing special teams his rookie season, but he might do that too well. He could easily be this generation’s Matthew Slater, becoming the best special teams player in the league. When he does get his due at safety, he will provide a nice collection of talents to give defensive coordinators options.

11. Quincy Riley, Cornerback, Louisville Cardinals

Cornerbacks are an interesting position when it comes to producing “stars.” We love our Trevon Diggs and Cooper DeJean-type players who are right in our face with why they are good. They make interceptions and take some of them back for six points. That’s very important to the game today, but with passing being such an important part of the game, a consistent cornerback is just as important. Louisville’s Quincy Riley could be the type of player that makes a defensive coordinator’s job very easy.

Riley is missing the type of skill set that makes him stand out in the pre-draft process. He’s not particularly fast with below-average size and small hands, but he does everything so well none of that should matter. Smaller cornerbacks thrive all the time.

One thing Riley does do really well is jump routes. That is a skill that comes from your brain. It takes a high IQ and incredible timing to make that a part of your game. In the ACC, Riley was able to do it more often than his fellow corners.

He’s also a solid tackler who can reduce the mistakes of a secondary overall. His closing speed is fine, but he usually avoids getting beat in the first place. Riley has everything to become a team’s second outside corner right off the bat, and he can make an expensive superstar expendable pretty quickly if everything falls into place for his career.

10. Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Alabama Crimson Tide

The quarterbacks in this class are the biggest conversation topics, as they often are. Last year’s quarterback class shocked the league, as Michael Penix and Bo Nix both surprisingly made it into the top 15, and J.J. McCarthy saw his star rise beyond belief. The player this year that’s seeing that type of rise is Jaxson Dart, who is now considered a likely first-round pick (which is why he isn’t on this list), but we want to find the player who can become a star despite their draft position dictating it.

Jalen Milroe was a player who once had a ceiling that was through the roof. He could beat teams with his pure athleticism, but he also possessed quarterback qualities that allowed him to play like a traditional pocket presence. He can break away from pressure and make plays on the run. A lot of what he does is the way teams want to run an offense. They want something that fits in a box but looks like it’s reactive.

Milroe also just had an awesome Pro Day at Alabama. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and the controversy over his hand size was put to rest. This was as good a Pro Day as Milroe could have.

He did not have the best season at Alabama this year, which is why he’s sitting where he is right now. Many thought he would easily work his way into the first round, especially with a missing superstar at the top of the draft. There was an outside chance that a huge season in 2024 would have him going number one overall, but a team is going to get a mold of clay that can turn into Russell Wilson in his prime.

9. Trey Amos, Cornerback, Ole Miss Rebels

This one might feel like cheating since Cody has Trey Amos going 33rd in the draft, but we don’t want to ignore him because of a technicality. We really like Amos as an NFL prospect. Amos was stupendous for Ole Miss this past season. After transferring from Alabama, he really found a home on this defense.

Amos had a really successful Combine, which has some teams considering him more. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and was among the top cornerbacks in most measurements. Amos’s height, at just 5'11" and under 200 lbs., will probably hurt him for some teams, but he has so much else going for him that teams can overlook his height.

We do think Amos has to get the right fit to turn into a star, but we also think teams will be smart enough to see that, as well. Amos would thrive in a zone scheme where he can use his instincts to make plays and break up passes. That might be a thought because of his size, but his speed and thought process seem to fit this type of scheme.

Amos will be a quality cornerback no matter where he goes, but to become a star, a coach needs to put him in the right place. He needs to be able to improvise and make a play on the ball. If he’s in a traditional man scheme, he will have one specific job, and he’s probably be fine, but you might not hear much about him.

8. Cam Skattebo, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

Cam Skattebo is one of those viral sensations who can be hit or miss in the NFL. We’ve seen this story dozens, if not hundreds, of times before. Twitter analysts see a player do dominant things on the football field and all of a sudden, they are NFL scouts. They can “see it,” and that does actually change how teams look at them. That could happen with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, but it could actually lead to a team getting a quality player.

Skattebo is not the size or style of runner that teams usually pay attention to, and his pre-draft numbers are starting to work against him. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash in a private workout, which will have some scouts running in the other direction. Some want to believe the story, but for the most part, the numbers speak for themselves.

Yet, the numbers do speak for themselves, as Skattebo was one of the reasons Arizona State was surprisingly successful this season. He had more than 2,300 total yards (1,700 rushing and 600 receiving), plus he added 25 total touchdowns to his statline. He was one of the most productive players in college football at any position.

He could go late in the draft, but he has more than just skill that could make him a success at the next level. He’s violent with his running style, and his ability to take on contact and keep going could overcome his lack of speed and size.

7. Wyatt Milum, Offensive Tackle, West Virginia Mountaineers

Wyatt Milum is one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in this draft. Some had him early in the process as a possible first-round pick, but his smaller arm length have scared teams away from that possibility, as he’s believed to be a guard at the next level. He could play tackle as a replacement, but he’s basically considered a hybrid lineman right now.

He was a fantastic lineman all season for West Virginia University. His toughness fit perfectly with the Mountaineers, and his strength does give teams the push to draft him earlier than Day 3. He can push defensive linemen with relative ease, and he can sniff out moves to keep them locked in blocks and keeping his quarterback clean.

We’d rate his hands as elite, always finding the lock on pass plays. He can push back in the run game, and he tends to win often when engaged. He has his ways to disrupt pass rushers in their routine, forcing them to get into their own heads with his different looks and positioning. He can adapt to game script and follows a gameplan to a T.

Milum will get a team to fall in love with him during the pre-draft process. He still looked good during the tests and had decent numbers at the NFL Combine. He will at least fall to the second round, but a team might still find themselves with a day-one starter on their hands.

6. Landon Jackson, Edge Rusher, Arkansas Razorbacks

It happens every year where the NFL Combine has us questioning the evaluation for an entire season. Could we really put more stock in the guys running and jumping in gym shorts than what we saw on game tape? Yet, the Combine is still a known commodity to showing who is a good player and who might be a bust. One of the stars coming out of the combine is Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson.

Jackson was also a stud at the Senior Bowl, showing that maybe he was being overlooked because he was playing for the Razorbacks. Despite his lack of stats (49 tackles, 6.5 sacks last season), he got his experience against SEC opponents. He was basically playing an NFL-level tackle every week, and he was the gameplan. They knew stopping him meant the defense would likely struggle.

That experience under those circumstances will help him at the next level. And unlike many on this list, he’s not undersized. Quite the opposite, actually. He stands at 6’6 and weighs over 260 lbs. That type of size profile is something teams will see and hope to capitalize on.

What Jackson really needs is a coach who can show him how to use his size to his advantage. It was almost a hindrance in college, which sounds insane. If a coach gets his hands on Jackson and finds the key to unlock his potential, he might be a superstar prospect.

5. Ollie Gordon, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys

There appears to be a theme for Oklahoma State running backs where they have this amazing season that catches the eyes of scouts, return to college for one more year, then something happens to cause their draft stock to fall. It happened to Tatum Bell, whose production was slightly higher his senior year, but it was volume and his averages were less. It happened to Joseph Randle, who went from 24 touchdowns his sophomore year to 14 his junior year, and he fell to the fifth round. Justice Hill was a victim, leading the Big 12 in rushing his sophomore year with more than 1,400 yards only to fall below 1,000 the next year and falling to the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The most recent example is Chuba Hubbard, who went from one of the most powerful runners in the league to a flier sixth-round pick who is actually contributing at a high level in the NFL.

Ollie Gordon II is better than all of them. The Oklahoma State running back was playing through the most disappointing season in college football this year. Yes, this was worse than Florida State somehow. Gordon was possibly the best running back in college football in 2023, winning the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in the country. He became the first Cowboys player to win the award (which was established after Barry Sanders’ and Thurman Thomas’s college careers).

This season, Gordon finished the season with 880 yards, almost 1,000 yards fewer than 2023. He had no opportunity to make a play. The offensive line was in shambles. Nobody was making room for him, and the passing game was so bad he was seeing eight-man boxes.

Now, Gordon is expected to be a Day 3 pick, which is insane for a player of his caliber. He could start for an NFL team tomorrow if he gets his head on straight. The Cowboys were a mess, but it’s time to move on. Hopefully, he goes to a situation with a clear opportunity and simple premise so he can just run the ball and make plays. So, let’s avoid the Dallas Cowboys.

4. Kyle Kennard, Edge Rusher, South Carolina Gamecocks

We’ve walked a lot here about the potential that coaches can find from their players coming out of college. There are skillsets that can be taken advantage of and issues with their game that can be fixed with adjustments. There might be no player on this list that could be fixed and turned into a superstar as quickly as Kyle Kennard.

The South Carolina defensive pass rusher had so many big plays in 2024, finishing with 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. The former Georgia Tech transfer got better and better each year, and his age is actually a positive, as he’s mature as a rusher now. He knows exactly what he needs to do to find the gap and create an edge without losing contain.

Where he needs help is how to shed blockers. He does lose too many 1:1 matchups once he gets hands on him. However, it’s not an issue of size or technique. He overcommits to a side or tries to barrel through, putting himself in an offbalanced position. A defensive coach knows how to teach the proper instincts and footwork to keep Kennard upright.

He is probably going to go in the third or fourth round based on his current projections, which is the perfect place to take a chance on talent like this. Kennard could be a star, and he’s worth the risk.

3. Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns

At the NFL Combine, all eyes were on wide receiver Isaiah Bond. He was telling anyone who would listen that he was going after Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record. The now-Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver hit 4.21 seconds on his run. Bond didn’t come close (relatively). He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. While that’s still blisteringly fast, we’ve seen it on many occasions from wide receivers.

There’s a possibility that Bond just oversold himself, but it’s probably just as likely he put too much pressure on himself and hurt his own speed. Either way, we saw enough on the football field last year to say his on-field speed is hard to match.

While most analysts are paying attention to Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, (who actually beat Bond’s time in the 40 and is expected to go in the first round), Bond can fall under the radar and grow into a pro naturally. He can start as a kick or punt returner, and he can spend time with the playbook to find places where he can make plays.

Bond’s speed might not have shown up on a stopwatch, but it will show up on turf and grass. We expect him to be one of the top returners right away, fighting for an All-Pro spot in his rookie year.

2. TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back, Ohio State Buckeyes

If teams allows TreVeyon Henderson to get to the third round, it will be a huge mistake. This might be the second-best running back in the class when it’s all said and done. This mixture of playmaking and traditional rushing ability doesn’t come around too often. He’s going to be a star in the league with just a little polishing.



We understand this is a stacked running back class, and there are multiple options that will likely go in the first round, but we don’t like anyone as much as we like Henderson outside of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. Omarion Hampton is getting first-round buzz, but we’re not kidding when we say we like Henderson as the number two in this class.



We know realistically he won’t go second. However, we see a player similar to Le’Veon Bell in his prime in Henderson. He plays with excellent vision, and he could hit a home run with each touch.

On top of everything he can do as a runner, which is a lot, Henderson is a fantastic blocker. He can literally do everything one asks of a running back. Despite sharing time at Ohio State, Henderson scouts as a three-down back who can make things happen. His impact will be immense when given the opportunity. There are a plethora of teams looking for the right running back in this year’s class. We can’t see a team letting Henderson fall very far. We could even see a team go for it and take him at the top of the second like the New England Patriots or New York Giants.

1. Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback, Oregon Ducks

There are about eight quarterbacks in this spot in the middle of the draft where they could go anywhere from third round to undrafted. The list includes Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, Tyler Shough, and Kurtis Rourke. However, the most intriguing of the group is former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel’s biggest issue is his size. He’s under six feet tall, and that can be a deal-breaker for many teams. However, he has a cannon for an arm and can make defenders miss. His skills would have him in the first round if he was Jaxson Dart’s size, but he’s not, so a team is taking a chance on the intangibles overcoming his physical form.

He also has the one thing teams look for when talking about an undersized quarterback. Gabriel has a ton of experience as a starter. He’s been under center for 64 games. He averages about 2.5 touchdowns per game. For Oregon last season, he kept the Ducks in the number-one spot for most of the season and lost in the College Football Playoff because they had to face the eventual champion in their first game.

Gabriel played for UCF, Oklahoma, and now Oregon. He excelled in different offensive systems and against different types of defenses. Now, he has a chance to do that on a weekly basis in the NFL. He has six years of college starts under his belt, so he’s coming into the league as an adult. That allows him to do exactly what he needs to do off the bat to make himself known for his next team.