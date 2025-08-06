Jerry Jones is losing Cowboys fans with each passing shot at Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys like to act tough, but in an ever evolving NFL, that strategy may work against them in the long run. Team owner Jerry Jones is feeling the heat from the fanbase over his supposed "negotiations" with star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Heck, even team legend Dez Bryant fired back at his old boss for the way he's talking about treating players as if it's just business as usual.

On Wednesday, there was still no deal in sight with Parsons, who remained strong in his demand to be traded out of Big D. When speaking to reporters, Jones decided to double down on his tactics and compared the talks (or lack thereof) with Parsons to when he decided to buy the Cowboys back in 1989.

"I bought the Dallas Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds," he recounted (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later. As a matter of fact, one of the details involved a lot of money and I had to flip a coin over that. But the fundamental, 'I'm buying and you're gonna sell it to me for that range,' that's done. And those are done with eye contact and handshake. Just so you understand the way that I communicate with people that I negotiate with. Let's leave it at that."

Jerry Jones sure sounds like he's regretting not re-signing Micah Parsons months ago

Reports indicated in March that Jones and Parsons had some sort of verbal agreement in place on an extension, but obviously that never came to fruition on paper, although Jones seems to have a different version of events.

"There's no question that in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we're still talking about renegotiating, so, so much for that," he said.

What does that even mean? If there was a deal in place, how come neither party signed it? When he was pressed for an explanation on what specifically prompted the so-called "renegotiating," Jones refused to elaborate.

"There’s points of varying degrees of influencing not having something done. But nothing that I would say is out of the ordinary," Jones responded with vagaries.

Jerry Jones may make up with Micah Parsons, but he's lost Cowboys fans

The longer this drags on, the more Jones is going to hear it from the fanbase he already refuses to listen to. So, this could be a painful stalemate for quite some time. That being said, Jones has a pretty good track record of retaining players he's beefed with over contracts.

Whether the relationship between said players and ownership remained cordial is another question. Jones may own the team and hold the thick wallet, but the fans will almost always stand with the guys who put on the pads and play the game every Sunday. At what point do they start hitting Jones where it hurts the most?

Jerry flexing about buying the Cowboys with a handshake in 1989 like that’s how 2025 contract talks work. Sir, this isn’t a cattle auction. It’s your best player asking for a deal and you out here flipping coins and quoting folklore. https://t.co/zerx68kyJu — Honest Gabe (@gibgabe) August 6, 2025

So he shook hands on it, then later negotiated the details & put it on paper with lawyers.....



Exactly what Micah tried to do & is being slandered/punished for....



Atta boy Jerry. https://t.co/9gJXV3TPY2 — Codi Wilder (@Codi_Wilder) August 6, 2025