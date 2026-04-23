Jets' dilemma with No. 2 pick may be settled according to late mock drafts

The New York Jets have successfully confused everyone with their NFL Draft plan with the No. 2 pick. Is it Arvell Reese, the best athlete in this NFL Draft or is it David Bailey, the more proven pass rusher between the two? Well, a few of the NFL Draft experts have all come to the consensus the Jets are taking proven success over potential. Peter Schrager, Lance Zierlein and Todd McShay have all agreed it’s Bailey.

Todd McShay on No. 2 pick



April 15: "Now we're back to David Bailey, and it's close to a foregone conclusion in NFL circles."



April 16: "If I had to put my own money on it right now, it would be heavily on David Bailey."



April 17: "I sent out a text, and the answer I got back… pic.twitter.com/jhTloryfnv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 21, 2026

For the Jets, there’s no wrong answer. It’s all about who they see the most value in. Do they want to develop Reese or risk him turning into an elite EDGE rusher on another team for Bailey. If Bailey comes in and becomes a dominant force like Aidan Hutchinson or Will Anderson, it would have been worth it. The Jets can’t afford risks. Which is why Bailey is the safer option and better one.

What does that mean for Reese? And teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys who could be aggressive in moving up?

The New York Jets choosing David Bailey over Arvell Reese isn’t as bad as it seems

The risk with drafting Reese is he’s a developmental project when it comes to being a pass rusher. He’s uber athletic and is extremely versatile. They could play him as an off-ball linebacker and in coverage, or they could play him on the line and let him attack the quarterback. The problem is he’s not quite an above average EDGE rusher, which is what you want with the No. 2 pick.

ARVELL REESE DAVID BAILEY Height 6'4" 6'3" Weight 241 251 40-yard dash time 4.46 4.5 Wingspan 32 1/2" 33 3/4" 2025 stats Total Tackles 69 52 Tackles for loss 10 19.5 Sacks 6.5 14.5 Forced Fumbles 0 3

The Jets run a 4-3 defense which isn’t ideal for a player like Reese. In a 3-4, it would make a lot of sense to take him because of his versatility to play both off the edge and in coverage. But he’s on the smaller side of being a defensive end so putting him on the edge in a 4-3 defense doesn’t quite play to his strengths.

If the Jets wanted to use Reese as an off-ball linebacker exclusively, it would make sense to pass on him, especially if Bailey would be more productive. The potential is there, which is why passing up on him is such a tough decision. He has the physicals to prove he can be a high-end pass rusher, but the Jets can’t afford to wait for him to reach that elite level.

What Arvell Reese falling out of top two could mean for NFL Draft day chaos

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming the Jets align with the NFL Draft experts and take Bailey with the No. 2 pick, that could have a domino effect that ripples all the way down to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12. I don’t think the Cowboys are going to want to give up a lot of draft capital to move up on draft day unless Reese is there. This feels very much like a Jerry Jones type of pick. A young player with a lot of talent and if he takes a bit longer to develop, could be more financially beneficial to invest in.

This also means the Kansas City Chiefs are a team to watch to move up to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals. I could see the Tennessee Titans taking Reese if he’s there so they’d have to take the Cardinals pick in order to secure Reese. The Chiefs are in the market for a franchise pass rusher and have been the subject of a lot of mock trades. If Reese is in play, I see no reason why they wouldn’t take the flier.

The NFL Draft is shaping up to be chaotic and the Jets drafting Bailey would add to the drama that has led up to the first round. The Jets can’t make the wrong decision with either player, but the decision they make will ultimately affect who all still moves up and who gets aggressive with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick.

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