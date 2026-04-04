Jets mock draft roundup: Every expert pick, and where they disagree

The New York Jets are preparing for the draft with two first-round picks and significant needs on both sides of the ball.

The New York Jets are essentially on the clock with Fernando Mendoza a shoo-in for the Raiders' No. 1 overall pick. And even then, the draft really starts for them with the No. 16 pick since the Jets are widely expected to take Arvell Reese the No. 2 overall pick. What do the NFL Draft experts think about the New York Jets full NFL draft board?

We looked at CBS, ESPN, The Athletic and FanSided's own Cody Williams' mock drafts to figure out what the best route for the Jets is in a few weeks. Did they get it right? Did they all agree? Where were they different? We jump into everything New York Jets draft talk and figure out what they're best route is.

Round 1, pick 2

ESPN: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Athletic: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

CBS: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

FanSided: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

“He’s playing stack linebacker better than the guy who only plays stack linebacker, and then he goes to edge and rushes the passer better than the guys who only have to rush the passer. He’s setting the edge and is just as good as guys who are 40 pounds heavier than him.” – The Athletic

That tells you everything you need to know why Arvell Reese has been considered the second best player in this draft. Honestly, if the Raiders didn’t need to take Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall, you could argue Reese deserves to be No. 1 overall. His speed, versatility and flat out athleticism are just too good. This pick is just as obvious as the No. 1 pick.

Round 1, pick 16 (via Indianapolis Colts)

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

The Athletic: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

CBS: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

FanSided: DL Caleb Banks, Florida

"Tyson plays above the rim like his brother (Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson), and his 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame is ideal to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone thanks to his vertical skills. Tyson has battled injuries in his career, and hamstring issues limited his predraft testing availability, but the talent is good enough to take a chance here." — ESPN

Three different ideas here. FanSided’s Cody Williams decided to go defense with the second of two first round picks by the Jets. I agree that the Jets need to improve their defensive line, but they don’t have to do it with the No. 16 pick. Reserve this for Jordyn Tyson (most likely) and use the second round to add to the defensive line. While Caleb Banks isn’t a bad option, there’s a better one out there they could get in the second round.

Round 2, pick 33

Quarterback Ty Simpson | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson

CBS: DL Kayden MacDonald, Ohio State

FanSided: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

"Simpson is a talented distributor who is accurate in a clean pocket but struggled down the stretch. His questionable decision-making could drop him to Round 2." — ESPN

The New York Jets need a quarterback … badly. Will their long term answer get sorted out in the 2026 NFL Draft? Probably not. But that doesn’t mean Ty Simpson is a bad option at No. 33. While I agree getting a quarterback is important, it won’t be as important as filling out the other needs. They can focus on the quarterback position in 2027, this year is about putting together a team that’s a quarterback away. I agree with CBS in that Kayden MacDonald is too good to pass up at No. 33 if he’s there.

Round 2, pick 44 (via Dallas Cowboys)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

ESPN: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

CBS: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

FanSided: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

"The Jets would continue to build a foundation with another rangy, talented front-seven defensive player. Hill was a three-year starter who has the athletic tools to be a fierce weakside linebacker." — ESPN

I’m in alignment with Williams at FanSided and CBS in that the Jets need to look at replenishing what they lost in Sauce Gardner. Cisse is the best option for the Jets of the options there. I’m not against Hood, who Williams suggests, but I think Cisse will ultimately be the better option. Anthony Hill Jr. is a great option as well, though I think filling out their cornerback room is more important, especially because they don’t have a third round pick.

Round 4, pick 103

Kentucky offensive lineman Jalen Farmer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon

CBS: IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

At this point, the Jets are outside of the top 100 picks, now is really when the draft starts. They have to figure out the best approach and I like the idea that CBS has in them going after the offensive line. They don’t need to draft high in this year’s draft for that after drafting one inside the top 10 last year. Which is why waiting until the fourth round makes sense. This isn’t a player you’re expecting to start Day 1, but they can be a key depth piece down the road.

Round 4, pick 140 (compensatory pick)

ESPN: TE Jake Royer, Cincinnati

CBS: QB Drew Allar, Penn State

If the Jets aren’t going to take a quarterback in the second round, no need to waste one in the fourth round. I don’t like the idea of drafting Drew Allar just because the Jets don’t need to worry about playing a rookie quarterback. They went after Geno Smith as a glorified bridge option so it just makes sense to have him for the season and worry about quarterback next offseason. I like the idea of looking at tight ends and I wouldn’t be against trading back into the third round and possibly landing Eli Stowers from Vanderbilt.

Round 5, pick 179 (compensatory pick)

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN: IOL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

CBS: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

Probably the two best options available at this point in the draft. I would say if they get a tight end in the fourth round, maybe look at the offensive line or cornerback depth in the fifth round. There’s no right answer other than continuing to add depth. When it comes to their secondary, that feels like the safest option. I really like Chandler Rivers and Devin Moore as late round options, but the Jets would have to trade back closer to the third or fourth round to land one of those guys. I would say after the fifth round, the focus should be landing hidden gems on the offensive line.

Round 7, pick 228 (via Las Vegas Raiders)

ESPN: WR Kayden Wetjen, Iowa

CBS: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama

Considering we’re deep into this draft, I’m actually not mad at either of these options. Receivers are always fun because every once in a while, you’ll land a gem that slipped to the final 30 picks. If there’s one thing the Jets need more than anything, it’s weapons. Garrett Wilson has been tasked with carrying this offense and that’s just not sustainable for a winning organization. A seventh-round receiver isn’t going to move mountains, but they’re not going to be a complete waste of a pick either.

Round 7, pick 242 (via Cleveland Browns)

ESPN: OL J.C. Davis, Illinois

CBS: RB Jam Miller, Alabama

With the final pick of their NFL Draft, the Jets will have a decision to make and I think CBS is on the right path. Taking Jam Miller gives them some running back depth with the option for Miller to become part of the long term game plan in the future. I’d be shocked if the Jets give Breece Hall a lengthy extension so they will have to look for his replacement sooner rather than later. Miller could become that player and be the Bill Croskey-Merritt of the 2026 season.