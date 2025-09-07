The Cleveland Browns preseason was dominated by the team's chaotic (to put it kindly) quarterback situation, one that was already combustible before the front office decided to throw Shedeur Sanders — the most high-wattage fifth-round pick in NFL history — into the mix. From pretty much the moment Sanders first put on a Browns uniform, a large portion of the fan base (and some very loud third parties) demanded that he vault to the top of the depth chart, calls that only grew louder after his stellar showing in Cleveland's preseason opener.

Of course, Sanders was never going to win the job in his first NFL training camp; he was a fifth-round pick for a reason, after all, and fifth-round picks don't typically get handed QB1 duties. Kevin Stefanski opted for the steady (if extremely old) hand of Joe Flacco instead — and while everyone spent weeks screaming and hurling accusations of bias, it was immediately apparent once the actual football began why the Browns made their decision.

Flacco's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals hasn't exactly set the world on fire; he threw a first-half interception, and obviously brings some physical limitations at 40 years old. But he was also perfectly competent, leading multiple touchdown drives and putting Cleveland in position to compete with a Bengals team that many had as an AFC dark horse this season.

And in the process, he provided a helpful demonstration of the reality of the NFL, and Shedeur's place in it.

Joe Flacco reminded everyone how much further Shedeur Sanders still has left to go

I don't want to make too much light of what Sanders showed in preseason. He flashed plenty of anticipation and accuracy and proved that he was not only worthy of a roster spot but also worthy of being drafted a bit higher than he was. But acting as though that were somehow proof that Sanders was The Guy, that he was ready to assume the responsibility of an NFL offense, was always ridiculous. Flacco just underlined that point for the world to see.

Flacco is hardly a Pro Bowler at this stage of his career. But he remains a consummate professional, someone who knows exactly how to command a huddle, get everyone organized and get the ball where it needs to go while pushing it down the field. Sanders is still taking his introductory seminar; Flacco is writing his master's thesis, and the difference was obvious to anyone who watched even a minute of the Browns' opener on Sunday.

None of which is to write Sanders off from ever succeeding in the NFL. Again, he has talent, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if he were to develop into one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the league one day. Expecting him to be that right now, though, is not just unfair to him but insulting to the realities of the pro game. It's best for everyone involved that he sit back and watch Flacco at work, soaking up knowledge and using it to make him better positioned to fight for the Browns job in 2026 and beyond.