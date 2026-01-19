Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Determining whether the Bills or Ravens HC job is better

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson both have the talent required to lead their respective teams to Super Bowl titles. The fact that neither quarterback remains alive in the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy is a big reason why both the Ravens and Bills are searching for new head coaches.

Baltimore's season-ending loss to the Steelers in Week 18 did John Harbaugh in, while Sean McDermott failed to get out of the AFC Divisional Round – again. Sure, some of that blame can be deflected to Allen and Jackson, but the head coach is always the fall guy. Without both quarterbacks entrenched as the faces of their respective franchise, which makes for the better job opening?

Is Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson better to build around?

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025 | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Savvy NFL head coaching candidates understand the presence of a star quarterback is one of the biggest differentiating factors between potential openings. Any coach looking for a new opportunity will be chomping at the bit to coach either Allen or Jackson.

It's still an interesting thought exercise to evaluate which signal-caller represents the more attractive opportunity. Some of that answer depends on a question of style. Both quarterbacks provide significant value with their legs but they do it in different ways. Jackson is a speed threat who can hit the edge and produce explosive gains. Allen has good speed but is a more physical runner who can break tackles in the open field.

Both stars have impressive arm talent, but there are bigger questions about their passing ability than running exploits. Jackson has made great strides in the pocket during his pro career, but he's not what many would consider to be a conventional thrower. He does most of his best work on the edge or flicking the ball down the field with his impressive arm strength. Coaches looking to implement intricate systems that feature short and intermediate throws might shy away from the Ravens opening.

Allen also has significant warts when it comes to his work in the pocket. Questions about his accuracy coming out of Wyoming have largely been answered at the pro level, but no one is going to consider him Tom Brady's equal when it comes to completion percentage or ball placement.

Like Jackson, Allen also has the arm strength to access deep throws that are not available to lesser players at his position. He makes up for his accuracy issues by threatening opposing secondaries over the top.

Josh Allen's physical strength gives him the edge

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Fine margins separate these two superstars. Potential head coaches cannot go wrong with either quarterback at the helm of their offense. In the end, Allen's body composition gives him the slight edge over Jackson as coaches try to project their futures.

Allen needs to do a better job of protecting himself from taking unnecessary hits, but his 6-foot-5, 237 pound frame gives him a better chance to hold up against those hits than Jackson's relatively thin 6-foot-2, 205 body. That's a key differentiating factor since both teams lack the roster talent required to survive long-term absences without their star quarterback.

Neither signal-caller is perfect, but neither quarterback holds value for their respective teams if they aren't on the field. Allen's projected durability paints a more positive picture than Jackson's based on their body size. That makes Allen the better bet for any new head coaching looking to hitch their future to a star quarterback.

Head coach openings often go beyond the quarterback

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

While the difference between Allen and Jackson is slim, the same cannot be said about the Ravens and Bills front offices. In Baltimore, Eric DeCosta is a stabilizing force who was hired in 2019, taking over for Ozzie Newsome. For the most part, DeCosta has done a fine job, and had an impressive working relationship with Harbaugh that went well into the offseason and pre-draft process.

The same cannot be said of the Bills. Buffalo has struggled to hit on its draft picks lately, and because of that the team around Allen is lacking. That can and should be blamed on Brandon Beane, who despite the firing of McDermott on Monday morning was actually promoted to a head of football operations role. That's not a good sign for Buffalo's future, no matter who they hire at coach.

Since Beane drafted Allen, the Bills have selected 58 players in the NFL Draft. Only two of those – James Cook and Dawson Knox – have made the Pro Bowl. So, yes, head coaching candidates should prefer the Bills over the Ravens, but the margin is slimmer than it has to be not because of Allen, but those trying to get him more help.