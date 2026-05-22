Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s best quarterbacks over 30

One player narrowly edges out the others in a tier of elite performers, but the debate over who truly deserves the crown will fuel discussion all season.

Josh Allen officially turned 30 on Thursday, making him a bit of a rarity in the modern NFL. A wave of young passers have taken over the league, making passers over the age of 30 a bit of a dying breed.

The generation led by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is finally aging out of the league as Aaron Rodgers is on his farewell tour while Matthew Stafford is nearing the end of his run in Los Angeles. The 2010s era didn't produce a lot of passers who are still starting into their 30s, but that generation will expand as Allen and his compatriots who entered the league at the end of the decade start to age into their 30s.

How do the crop of older passers stack up? While others like Geno Smith, Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett are still starting games, they have some work to do to crack the top tier of the older quarterbacks.

7. Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The end is officially coming for Rodgers, who announced earlier this week that this season with the Steelers will be his last. Rodgers reportedly mulled retirement after a playoff loss to Houston a year ago but Pittsburgh's decision to hire Mike McCarthy as their next head coach gave him enough incentive to give the league one more look at some of his vintage magic.

There is no doubt that age has done a number on Rodgers, whose mobility has never quite returned after tearing his Achilles tendon with the Jets in 2023. There is still some magic in Rodgers' right arm, but he is at the stage of his career where he needs to have a strong defense and running game to support him.

6. Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We are entering a critical portion of Mayfield's career, especially as he enters his age 31 season in the last year of his current contract. The Buccaneers got a true bargain on Mayfield's current deal, but he will be seeking a raise and facing a new challenge as long-time top target Mike Evans is off to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield's production took a major dive last season, seeing big declines in passing yardage, touchdowns, and completion percentage despite playing in all 17 games. New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be tasked with revitalizing Mayfield's career as Tampa Bay has to decide if they want to extend him or move on by targeting a player in the talented 2027 draft class.

5. Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Goff deserves a ton of credit for his second act in Detroit, especially when it looked like he was a throw-in for the Rams to free Stafford from the Lions. The move to the Motor City has helped Goff turn the Lions into a perennial contender, and unlike Mayfield his numbers have largely been consistent or improved as he enters his 30s.

The question the Lions have is whether Goff can elevate them to a Super Bowl by himself or if he needs a stronger supporting cast to get the job done. The core that Detroit has assembled is starting to get expensive, meaning they will need more out of Goff to return to the postseason out of the rugged NFC North.

4. Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Few will argue that Prescott is worthy of being the NFL's highest paid quarterback, but his performance has been strong throughout the years. Prescott is at his best when he has strong weapons to throw to, with his strong 2025 stats buoyed by the dynamic duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside.

Mayfield is the only quarterback on this list besides Prescott that hasn't taken his team to at least a conference championship game, which hurts Prescott since his own postseason performance has been uneven. Jerry Jones did a lot of work in the draft to improve Dallas' defense, setting the bar high for Dallas to get deeper into the playoffs as Prescott enters his age 33 season.

3. Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The reigning NFL MVP is likely Hall of Fame bound after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams five years ago, but adding a second title would cement Stafford's legacy. The Rams are loaded and Stafford just extended his contract one year to chase that second ring, forcing the start of the Ty Simpson era to wait just a bit longer.

When Stafford is on the field it is tough to beat him, especially given how little decline his arm strength has shown over the past few years. It is important to remember that Stafford's health was a mystery entering last season as he had a delayed start to training camp due to back issues, which is no small worry with Stafford entering his age 38 season.

2. Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The newest member of the 30-year-old starting quarterback club, Allen is the best quarterback in the league that doesn't have a Super Bowl title to his name. That is hardly due to a lack of trying as Allen has gotten the Bills to the postseason for seven straight years, but Buffalo has frequently come up short in January, particularly when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo appears to have realized that they hit a wall, replacing Sean McDermott with Joe Brady this offseason to modernize their offense while also adding D.J. Moore to give Allen a new No. 1 receiver. The former MVP has shown the ability to elevate teammates in the past, but he needs a title to crack the top spot on this list.

1. Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The resume speaks for itself with Mahomes, who turned 30 last September. The first nine years of Mahomes' career were stellar as he racked up 3 Super Bowl wins (and MVPs in the big game), two regular season MVPs and the undisputed title as the best quarterback in football.

A down season and recovery from a torn ACL has given Mahomes the rare status of underdog entering 2026, which should be a very scary prospect for the rest of the league. Adding Kenneth Walker in free agency gives Mahomes his best running game in years, which should be pivotal as he works his way back into form after rehabbing that ACL tear over the offseason.

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