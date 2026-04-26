Ranking every NFC East team's NFL Draft class: Giants, Cowboys land strong hauls

These draft classes could significantly influence the competitive balance of the NFC East, shaping each team's prospects for the upcoming season and beyond.

Each team made impactful selections, with some trading up to secure key talents and others focusing on depth and versatility to bolster their squads.

The NFC East teams concluded the 2026 NFL Draft with varied strategies, aiming to address specific roster needs as they compete in a demanding division.

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books and the NFC East had a strong showing in Pittsburgh. The New York Giants got one of the best values in the entire draft when Arvell Reese fell to them, while Dallas made several strong picks to improve its sagging defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles made several noteworthy trades, including adding Jonathan Greenard to their defense with an extension, while Washington did solid work with their limited draft capital. How do the division's draft classes stack up against each other?

1. New York Giants

New York Giants OL Francis Mauigoa | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round Pick Player Position School 1 5 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State 1 10 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (FL) 2 37 Colton Hood CB Tennessee 3 74 Malachi Fields WR Notre Dame 6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Auburn 6 192 J.C. Davis OT Illinois 6 193 Jack Kelly LB BYU

John Harbaugh's first draft with the Giants was a strong one as their first four picks all stand to be significant Day 1 contributors. Reese needs refinement as a pass rusher but his skill set is so unique that he can be deployed at multiple positions across the defense, allowing the Giants to play him alongside their already strong edge-rushing group.

Mauigoa is likely kicking inside to right guard after playing tackle at Miami, but his versatility will help a line that was a weakness for years become one of the Giants' strengths. Hood offers an important hedge at corner with Deonte Banks underwhelming and Greg Newsome playing on a one-year deal.

The most intriguing pick in the middle rounds is Fields, whose big bodied frame gives Jaxson Dart a strong secondary target opposite Malik Nabers on the outside. The later round picks all have unique physical traits that New York can coach up, giving Harbaugh a solid foundation of players to add to the Giants' core as he seeks to take them back to the postseason.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys DB Caleb Downs | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round Pick Player Position School 1 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State 1 23 Malachi Lawrence EDGE UCF 3 92 Jaishawn Barnam EDGE Michigan 4 112 Drew Shelton OT Penn State 4 114 Devin Moore CB Florida 4 137 LT Overton EDGE Alabama 7 218 Anthony Smith WR East Carolina

When a historically bad defense cost the Cowboys the playoffs, Jerry Jones made it his mission to fix it. The work started in season, with the trade for Quinnen Williams helping solidify the defensive interior, but Jones backed up his mission statement by devoting five of Dallas' seven picks to defenders.

The highlight came when they were able to move up one slot to get Caleb Downs out of Ohio State, giving them the best safety in the class. Downs can be a true weapon for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, giving him the kind of versatility in skill sets to be deployed in a manner similar to how Baltimore uses Kyle Hamilton.

The Cowboys also added three edge rushers to their group, with UCF's Malachi Lawrence being a coveted target due to his speed. Snagging LT Overton in Round 4 was a coup, as he is quite quick for his size, giving Dallas a chance to develop a trio of new pass rushers to harass the strong quarterbacks in the division.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles WR Makai Lemon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round Pick Player Position School 1 20 Makai Lemon WR USC 2 54 Eli Stowers TE Vanderbilt 3 68 Markel Bell OT Miami (FL) 5 178 Cole Payton QB North Dakota State 6 207 Micah Morris G Georgia 7 244 Cole Wisniewski S Texas Tech 7 251 Uar Bernard DT N/A (Nigeria) 7 252 Keyshawn James Newby EDGE New Mexico

Offense was a theme for the Eagles in this draft as they used their first five picks on offensive players, including skill position contributors with Lemon and Stowers. Philadelphia traded up with Dallas to land Lemon, one of the top receivers in the class, as their presumed A.J. Brown replacement if they trade him to New England after June 1.

Stowers may not be as hyped as Kenyon Sadiq was but he has the potential to be the long-term solution at tight end as Dallas Goedert is in his 30s. Bell, a massive physical prospect out of Miami, could play a similar function at right tackle as Lane Johnson contemplated retirement before opting to return for his 14th season.

Payton is an intriguing developmental play in the fifth round, potentially serving as a long-term backup option for Jalen Hurts. The trade for Greenard, which cost Philadelphia a third-round pick in this year and next year's draft, is not factored into the class grade but does enhance the Eagles' overall roster.

4. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders LB Sonny Styles | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round Pick Player Position School 1 7 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State 3 71 Antonio Williams WR Clemson 5 145 Joshua Josephs EDGE Tennessee 6 187 Kaytron Allen RB Penn State 6 209 Matt Gulbin C Michigan State 7 223 Athan Kaliakmanis QB Rutgers

The Commanders were a bit depleted in terms of premium draft capital after all-in trades during the 2024 season, carrying just two picks in the first two days of the draft. It helped their cause to land Sonny Styles at No. 7, securing the best off-ball linebacker in the draft to be a foundational piece in Dan Quinn's defense.

The only Day 2 pick Washington had helped bulk up their receiver room with Clemson's Antonio Williams, a speedster out of the slot. With Terry McLaurin turning 31 off an injury-plagued year and Deebo Samuel gone in free agency, Williams has an opportunity to get significant reps from the jump.

One intriguing Day 3 pick for the Commanders was Penn State running back Kaytron Allen, who didn't test well athletically at the combine but was extremely productive for the Nittany Lions. Washington likes to operate with a bit of a committee approach at running back so don't be surprised if Allen gets meaningful carries as a rookie.