Justin Fields injury could lead to Jets trading for 1 of these 3 quarterbacks

You've got to be kidding at this point. The bad luck for the New York Jets won't stop and it's taken less than two practices this summer for fans to be worried about the offense for the rest of the season. That's because Justin Fields was just carted off with a lower-leg injury.

UPDATE: Jets HC Aaron Glenn revealed Fields is dealing with a toe injury. The severity of said injury is unknown at this time.

Of course this happens to the Jets. Fields' status is currently unknown, but with the way things have gone for the organization in recent years, the Gang Green faithful are now fearing the worst on the former first-round pick, who is getting ready for Year 1 in New Jersey.

Should Fields miss extensive time, it will be a sizable setback for the AFC East side. Veteran Tyrod Taylor is on the roster, but will he be able to carry the load moving forward? We're not convinced, which is why the Jets front office should look at potentially trading for one of these three players:

3. Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton

He was just traded from the Patriots to Dallas, but Cowboys No. 2 QB Joe Milton would make plenty of sense for the Jets. Milton didn't see a ton of playing time in 2024, starting the regular season finale to give Drake Maye a breather.

In that game, his lone appearance last season, Milton tossed for 241 yards and a touchdown, while adding another score on the ground. Reports surfaced stating he was pushing for the QB1 job, which didn't sit well with a lot of people. He's got the hunger and drive to lead an offense, plus a cannon for a right arm.

2. Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Easily the most controversial option on our list, Shedeur Sanders should be a target for the Jets as well. After his unfathomable fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was finally a Day 3 pick and he's playing with a bit of a chip on his shoulder now that he's in Cleveland.

He impressed this spring and is quickly turning heads this summer with some strong throws at camp. Remember, he was once projected to be a Top 5 pick and Mel Kiper Jr. probably still thinks he's the best QB for the class. If the price is right and Cleveland is willing to part ways with him, the Jets could bring him in to either push Taylor for the QB1 job or serve as a rising backup.

1. Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

This would be the biggest splash, but it'd also be a move people in NJ have been calling for for a while. Atlanta is ready to move forward with former first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. as the team's starter, meaning Kirk Cousins is hitting the bench in '25.

Obviously, Cousins still thinks he can compete at a high level and he even said he felt 'misled' by how things went down with Atlanta, The Jets bringing him to town would allow him to start in '25 and prove to the Falcons that they made a mistake. Depending on how severe Fields' injury is, it could lead to some urgency from New York's side to go after Cousins.