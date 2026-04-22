Justin Jefferson said the quiet part out loud, even if he didn’t blatantly say it. The elephant in the Minnesota Vikings locker room is the much-anticipated arrival of Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall pick who was dumped by the Arizona Cardinals. Jefferson didn’t mince his words — no matter how lightly he tried to put it — about why Murray’s signing was necessary for a Vikings team starving for playoff success.

“My first reaction was just, it’s really good to kinda get some good talent in the room, to kinda give a little spark in the room,” Jefferson said when asked about Murray’s arrival.

You can’t be mad at Jefferson for being appreciative of getting a talented quarterback in the Vikings’ locker room. He called it “competition” but we all know the only reason the Vikings went after Murray was to find the starting caliber quarterback they wish they had in J.J. McCarthy.

Justin Jefferson validates Minnesota Vikings fans’ feelings about J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

I would be happy too if I were Jefferson. Aside from McCarthy having more interceptions than touchdowns, the offense was stale when he was under center. In the 10 games McCarthy played, he had just one game with 250 passing yards and averaged 160 passing yards per game. For context, Carson Wentz played in half as many games as McCarthy did in 2025, threw for 1,215 yards, had more than 230 passing yards in all but two games and two games with more than 300 passing yards.

This is the type of offense Jefferson wants and honestly deserves at this point in his career. McCarthy clearly wasn’t going to give the Vikings that, which is why they felt the need to make an abrupt change. Sure, the two will “battle” it out for the starting job, but Murray is very much an upgrade and Vikings fans can finally feel vindicated Jefferson feels the same way. He didn’t have to explicitly say it because if he believed in McCarthy like he did a year ago, the Vikings wouldn’t have felt the need to explore other options under center.

Murray was signed by the Vikings this offseason to most likely replace McCarthy after his frustrating proxy rookie season. Despite somehow ending up with a winning record, McCarthy threw for just 1,632 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2025. He made a Vikings offense look a lot worse than it actually was. Signing Murray was less about bringing in competition and more about getting competence in the most important position on the field.

Justin Jefferson adds pressure to Kyler Murray with latest comments

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Not only did Jefferson make Vikings fans feel validated, but he also put a lot of pressure on Murray to save this offense. Murray has had some injury issues throughout his career, which largely hurt him toward the end of his time in Arizona. Durability will be key for Murray but more than that, he has to come in and take this offense to a new level. The Vikings will always be clinging to that one season by Sam Darnold until they get competent quarterback play.

In the last two seasons, Darnold went from former top-five bust to a Super Bowl champion and the Vikings were the unwitting stepping stone for that. They are expecting Murray to be the difference between the Vikings being habitual first-round losers in the playoffs and becoming contenders. For what it’s worth, on paper, Murray looks like a steal for Minnesota.

In the seasons where he played more than 14 games, he threw for more than 3,700 passing yards and had 20 or more touchdown passes in each of those seasons. The big x-factor that Murray brings is his mobility. He’s had more than 400 rushing yards in all but two of the seasons he’s played and had a career high 819 rushing yards in 2020.

Murray will have to take this Vikings team on not just a playoff run, but a Super Bowl run. That won’t be easy with a lot of contenders in the NFC. That’s what Murray is up against. The good thing is if McCarthy was able to have bare minimum success, Murray should be able to thrive with Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

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