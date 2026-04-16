Kansas City Chiefs 7-round NFL Mock Draft projection: Reloading for another Super Bowl run

The mock draft outlines a strategic approach across seven rounds, positioning the Chiefs to build depth at receiver, tight end, offensive line and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a pivotal draft with a top-10 pick for the first time since selecting Patrick Mahomes nearly a decade ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar spot heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, as the team holds a top-10 pick. The last time that happened? When the team took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall in 2017. That was a franchise-altering move; will the team's choice at No. 9 overall have a similar impact?

Okay, no — the Chiefs aren't picking a player who'll be in GOAT conversations within the decade. Still, they have a chance to draft some really good players, not just with the ninth pick but also later on in the draft. Here's how their full seven rounds could wind up looking.

Round 1, Pick 9: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are counting on the return of a healthy Patrick Mahomes to fix last season's offensive woes, which frees the team up to go best player available here. (This is assuming Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate is off the board by this point — if he's not, the Chiefs need to take him even if there are better players on the board.)

Right now, I'd guess that Rueben Bain Jr. will be that player. The Miami edge rusher comes with concerns about arm length and what that might mean when he's fighting with linemen at the line of scrimmage, but he has a quick first step and should be able to use that to get into the backfield, giving the Chiefs a player who can disrupt the passing attack. Paired with Chris Jones, the Chiefs pass rush would be instantly improved.

Seriously, a front seven with Jones, Bain, George Karlaftis, Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton should terrify opposing offenses. They do say that the best offense is a good defense, so this would help Mahomes out even if it isn't technically a move to give him an offensive weapon.

Round 1, Pick 29: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Kansas City acquired this pick in the Trent McDuffie trade, so using it on a McDuffie replacement just feels right, you know. Synergy, or something of the sort.

Tennessee's Colton Hood needs to clean up his tackling, but he's a fast, savvy player who rarely gets burned when playing in man coverage. He's got the physicality to slow down receivers off the line of scrimmage, and his timing allows him to jump passing lanes and create turnovers.

Hood can immediately contend for a starting spot on a defense where the current starting corners are Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton, and even if he doesn't beat those guys out immediately, he'd get plenty of snaps on this defense.

Round 2, Pick 40: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kansas City still needs to improve its wide receiver situation. Rashee Rice avoiding another suspension helps, but the situation behind him is still pretty dire, especially if Xavier Worthy doesn't have a third-year breakout.

Alabama's Germie Bernard would give the Chiefs a reliable weapon out of the slot. He's a strong receiver who can absorb contact over the middle of the field while running sharp routes to help him create separation.

Is he going to be a deep threat? No, but he can open up the field for Rice and Worthy to operate deep, serving as a dump-off option in the short passing game. While he likely won't be a star, he can turn into a very useful player in Kansas City.

Round 3, Pick 74: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Ohio State tight end Max Klare | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Travis Kelce era is nearing its end, with the star tight end signing an extension this offseason that's essentially structured in such a way that it makes it clear 2026 will be his final season in the league.

Kansas City could wait until next season to look for a replacement, but why not at least try to get a head start on that by drafting Ohio State tight end Max Klare here?

Klare could use some work still as far as blocking goes, but he can be a weapon in the passing game, which is what the Chiefs should probably be prioritizing considering the Kelce situation. He's not some athletic freak, but he's good enough as far as athleticism goes to impact the game as a receiver.

Round 4, Pick 109: OT Austin Barber, Ohio State

Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Jawaan Taylor gone, the Chiefs are set to start Jaylon Moore at right tackle. That's not, like, the worst thing they could do, as Moore is a solid player who played 42 percent of KC's offensive snaps last season and ranked near the middle of the pack among tackles in PFF grade. Still, the Chiefs should be thinking about at least bringing in someone to challenge Moore.

Florida's Austin Barber isn't the most exciting tackle prospect in this class, but he's a strong player who can provide some stout protection on the offensive line, even if there are some concerns with his game, like the fact that he can sometimes get a little out of sorts, or that he's a little too stiff at times.

Round 5, Pick 148: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yes, the Chiefs added Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to be their lead back, but the team is still in need of depth at the position. If Walker were to go down, the team would currently be counting on Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado. That's not the end of the world — I especially like the idea of Demercado — but it wouldn't hurt to add competition to the position.

While this isn't the strongest running back class, I think Penn State's Kaytron Allen is an intriguing prospect. He's a strong runner between the tackles and has the physicality to bully smaller defenders if he can get past the first level of the defense.

He won't help much in the passing game, but that's not what the Chiefs need. Smith is a former college wide receiver, so the team already has a backup who can be used on passing downs as a versatile weapon. Allen would just need to step in as an early-down option, either to spell Walker at times or in the event Walker misses any games.

Round 5, Pick 169: DT Cameron Ball, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Cameron Ball | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While there's not an immediate need for a 310-pound defensive tackle on the Chiefs defensive line, drafting Cameron Ball would give the team an option for the future who can provide tough run defense.

For now, the newly-signed Khyiris Tonga holds that role on the team. but the 2021 seventh-round pick has bounced around a lot. He finally seemed to put it together with the Patriots last season, but there's no guarantee that Tonga will be effective for the entirety of his three-year deal with the team.

Round 5, Pick 176: LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

One issue coming up for the Chiefs: Drue Tranquill is in the final year of his contract, and Kansas City has found itself in a spot where it keeps pushing future money back, making it harder and harder to re-sign guys going forward.

Adding reinforcements at linebacker would be a smart call, then, and Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. is an intriguing late-round addition. He's an athletic player who has shown an ability to thrive as a coverage linebacker, though he has to show better discipline when defending in the run game. He'd provide special teams depth off the bat with a chance to earn a larger role as the season goes along.

Round 6, Pick 210: DB Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While brother Sonny is getting all the hype in this draft class, don't count out Lorenzo Styles Jr. as a potentially impactful player at the next level.

Originally entering college as a wide receiver at Notre Dame, he switched to defensive back when transferring to Ohio State in 2023. At this point, Styles still feels theoretical, but the athleticism is there for him to become a solid defensive back, and he has the versatility to play both corner and safety, which makes him appealing for a team like the Chiefs that's in need of help at both spots.

He also has the potential to serve as a kick returner, adding to his versatility. Add in that Andy Reid might be able to tap him for some trick plays on offense and the Chiefs just feel like the perfect landing spot for Styles.

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