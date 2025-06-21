It took Kenny Pickett three months to stir up Browns trade chatter

The Cleveland Browns will never escape the never-ending cycle of quarterback conundrum, this year being the most confusing in recent years. They have four quarterbacks and Deshaun Watson to make decisions about and it couldn’t be a more difficult decision to make. One alternative that could help the Cleveland Browns make a decision, though, is finding a way to offload the one quarterback with the most value.

Matt Verderame of SI suggested the Browns should consider trading Kenny Pickett for a late round pick. That seems like the easiest decision. Truthfully, it would save them a lot of criticism for potentially bringing four quarterbacks onto the 53-man roster for Week 1.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are most likely making the roster with Joe Flacco the preferred veteran starter. Pickett has started two years in the NFL and it landed him on his third team before he even got out of his rookie deal. The Browns know what they need to do when it comes to Pickett and if they have qualms about that, just ask the team that drafted Pickett.

Just like the Steelers, Browns could trade Kenny Pickett away

First of all, the Browns shouldn’t have traded for Kenny Pickett. It was a desperation move that if they did any bit of film watching and recollection to his first two seasons, wasn’t worth making. They drafted two quarterbacks and now have to decide what to do. Flacco is the better passer and is probably the preferred option to start.

But why trade for Pickett to then sign Flacco, and then draft two quarterbacks? We’ve seen what Flacco can do with this offense so it made sense to bring him back. But what has Pickett done since leaving Pittsburgh that gave Cleveland enough faith to trade for him? Pickett has the most value of any quarterback on this roster so the Browns need to make that decision sooner rather than later.

Who could trade for Kenny Pickett, and why?

The New Orleans Saints are my team to watch in a move for Pickett as they need a quarterback and Pickett’s former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is now the Saints’ coach. Pittsburgh realized Pickett wasn’t going to be worth anything and they made it Philadelphia’s problem.

Philadelphia realized he wasn’t worth it, so much so they took Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Pickett in a trade deal and made it Cleveland’s problem. Now Cleveland has to decide if they, too, want to come to the realization that Pickett isn’t good. Or they need to decide to make him someone else’s problem.