Kevin Stefanski's rumored Dillon Gabriel switch could work in Shedeur Sanders' favor

It's not surprising that the Cleveland Browns are off to a 1-3 start. If anything, it's surprising that they even have a win. The Browns currently rank 31st in scoring offense, averaging 14 points, and have yet to score more than 17 points. 40-year-old Joe Flacco gives the Browns little juice behind center. He has six interceptions and just two touchdowns in four games, while posting a 60.3 percent passer rate. Safe to say a quarterback change is needed.

Per Matt Zenitz, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to start during the Browns' Week 5 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings. This change comes after head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't answer questions about a possible QB change.

While Gabriel is primed to start, there's a real scenario where he struggles against a formidable Vikings' defense. Notably, the Vikings' defense ranks seventh overall, and they hold opponents to 20 points per game. Brian Flores is one of the league's best coordinators, and he'll likely dial up the pressure on Gabriel against a weak Browns' o-line.

Gabriel, struggling early, could ultimately open the door for Shedeur Sanders to start. It likely won't happen after Week 5, even if Gabriel struggles mightily. Nevertheless, another change could happen sooner rather than later.

Shedeur Sanders could eventually earn a chance to start for Browns

Frankly, nobody expected Gabriel to be drafted over Sanders. However, Sanders' shocking draft day slide changed things as he fell to the fifth-round and the Browns drafted Gabriel in the third-round. Shedeur is a first-round talent, and starting him could help the Browns.

As an undersized QB (5-foot-11) with subpar athleticism and arm strength, it's easy to see a scenario where Gabriel struggles, especially against the Vikings. The Browns follow this up with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another formidable defense. Not ideal for a rookie QB with a poor supporting cast.

Neither Gabriel nor Sanders will likely be the Browns' franchise quarterback. They will likely look ahead to the 2026 draft to find that much-desired franchise QB. Regardless, the Browns should see what they have with both rookie QBs before the season ends. Benching Flacco means that the Browns are open to making changes, and it likely won't be the last time they change their starting QB this season.

Say what you will about Sanders, but he is a pinpoint-accurate passer, completing 74 percent of his passes last season at Colorado. Shedeur likely offers the Browns more upside than Gabriel. Ultimately, while Gabriel has the starting QB job for now, this decision could benefit Shedeur when it's all said and done.