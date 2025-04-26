Shedeur Sanders reaction to draft fall makes slide even more surprising

The 2025 NFL Draft has not played out as anyone envisioned. I mean, who had the Cleveland Browns trading out of the chance to select a generational talent like Travis Hunter on their bingo card? Who expected the Dallas Cowboys to select an offensive guard in the first round with the likes of Matthew Golden and Tyler Warren on the board? Bigger than all of that, though, has been the Shedeur Sanders saga.

Easily the most shocking development to come out of the NFL Draft, though, has been the unbelievable fall of Shedeur Sanders. As the third and final day of the NFL Draft nears, the former Colorado quarterback is still available for all 32 teams to select. At this point, there's a very real chance he doesn't get drafted at all, which is just insane.

Sanders' draft stock has taken as big of a hit seemingly out of nowhere as anyone else in recent NFL Draft history, but his attitude toward falling in the draft might be the biggest surprise of the entire situation.

Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

Shedeur Sanders is handling draft fall better than anyone could've expected

Sanders took to X ahead of the NFL Draft's final day and took a moment to appreciate the opportunity he has to play the game he loves. Instead of tweeting something negative aimed at the teams for passing on him, which wouldn't be too crazy for a 23-year-old fresh out of college, he chose to look at this situation positively. That attitude is as positive as any team could possibly want to see from Sanders.

It would have been easy for Sanders to be negative, and to be honest, it'd be hard to blame him at this point. Prior to the start of the NFL Draft, there seemed to be a realistic chance that he would be among the first three players taken. It felt likely that he'd be the second or third at worst quarterback off the board. Neither of these things will happen.

Sanders will be, at best, a fourth-round pick. He will be, at best, the sixth quarterback taken. Again, this kind of fall from a player once seen as a potential top-three selection is unprecedented, especially when the reasons for his fall have nothing to do with his performance on the field.

What happens on Day 3 of the NFL Draft with Sanders remains to be seen. There's a very real chance Sanders doesn't get drafted at all. His positive mindset could be what helps him overcome the doubters at this point.