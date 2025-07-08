Kirk Cousins' career earnings will never match his infamous playoff record

Netflix's hit sports series, Quarterback, made its return after a one-year hiatus. One name that has become a fixture of the documentary series is Kirk Cousins, who was around for the inaugural season alongside Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. For the second season, Cousins is surrounded by Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions.

Cousins' appearance in the second season, notably commenting on his disappointment about the Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. as his replacement one month after signing a lucrative contract with the NFC South team. Now, Cousins is backing up Penix heading into the 2025 season, as he waits for a trade to a new team with a chance to start.

For those unfamiliar with Cousins' NFL career, he is one of the highest paid players in the league due to the contracts he's signed throughout his career. However, all of the money he's earned hasn't resulted in playoff success.

Kirk Cousins' career earnings and full contracts with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta

Cousins entered the NFL in 2012 as a fourth-round pick by Washington out of Michigan State. Since then, Cousins has earned over $321 million as of this writing.

Let's look at Cousins' career earnings, broken down by contract, courtesy of Spotrac.

Year Contract Signed Team # of Years on Contract Total Contract Value 2012 Washington 4 $2.57 million 2016 Washington 1 $19.95 million 2017 Washington 1 $23.94 million 2018 Minnesota 3 $84 million 2020 Minnesota 2 $66 million 2022 Minnesota 1 $35 million 2024 Atlanta 4 $180 million

As a fourth-round pick, Cousins had a minimal four-year contract, earning just $2.57 million. After his contract ran out, Washington gave Cousins the franchise tag twice, earning $19.95 million in 2016 and $23.94 million in 2017.

With the franchise tag price only going to go up, Washington moved on from Cousins and allowed him to hit free agency in 2018. He was the most sought-after quarterback in free agency, and the Minnesota Vikings swooped in quick, giving him a three-year, $84 million contract. Cousins would earn two more contract extensions during his time in Minnesota — a two-year, $66 million deal in 2022 and a one year, $35 million deal in 2023.

But in 2024, with the Vikings prepared to draft their quarterback of the future, Cousins hit free agency. The Falcons were dead-set on signing Cousins, as they had dealt with seasons of quarterback woes after moving on from Matt Ryan. Cousins agreed to terms on a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons. At signing, Cousins was guaranteed $90 million.

Kirk Cousins' playoff record only spans five games

While Cousins has been paid like a quarterback that can bring a team multiple Super Bowl titles, that hasn't been the case. Since arriving in the NFL in 2012, Cousins has yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

Cousins led his team to the playoffs just three times in his career as a starter and has just one win to his credit. Overall, Cousins is 1-3 in the playoffs.

The 2012 season and playoff appearance against the Seattle Seahawks doesn't count towards the record, as he entered in relief of Robert Griffin III, who suffered a knee injury in the game.

In 2015, Cousins led Washington to an NFC East title after going 9-7 on the year. But in a Wild Card Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Cousins and Washington lost 35-18. Cousins completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 329 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

In 2019, Cousins helped the Vikings make the playoffs in his second year with the team. Cousins got off to a good start, as he helped Minnesota earn a 26-20 Wild Card Round victory over the New Orleans Saints in overtime, Cousins completed 19-of-31 pass attempts for 242 yards and a touchdown. But in the Divisional Round, the Vikings were soundly defeated by the San Francisco 49ers 27-10. In the defeat, Cousins threw for 172 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completed 21-of-29 throws.

The Vikings and Cousins returned to the playoffs in 2022 as NFC North champions, where the offense notably carried them over their porous defense. In the Wild Card Round, Cousins did his best against the New York Giants, completed 31-of-39 pass attempts for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Sadly for Cousins, Minnesota's awful defense helped the underdog Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, pick up a 31-24 upset victory. This was the last time Cousins made the playoffs.

The playoff problem that’s followed Kirk Cousins everywhere

Cousins has a reputation built for himself. If you are a team that needs a quarterback and Cousins is available, he might be the best option. As a regular season quarterback, Cousins is solid enough to win you enough games to avoid last place.

But Cousins has a reputation for his lack of playoff success. Some of that is his own doing, while other circumstances (such as the 2022 loss to the Giants) was out of his hands. Plus, there's also Cousins' lack of success in standalone, primetime games.

For fans, earning $300 million and having just one playoff win just isn't enough for fans to buy into Cousins as a solid, long-term option at quarterback.