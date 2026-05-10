Lamar Jackson trade rumors: Realistic trade suitors are surprisingly hard to find

Trading a two-time MVP is nearly impossible to win though. The Ravens may have to accept their fate and pay Jackson whatever he wants.

The Ravens must decide between a massive extension for Lamar Jackson or a trade, as a looming cap hit in 2027 creates a financial ticking time bomb.

Nothing in the NFL is quite as confusing as the Baltimore Ravens and their relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. For whatever reason, GM Eric DeCosta acts like he doesn't have one of the league's best playmakers. Sure, Jackson hasn't led the Ravens to a Super Bowl but two-time MVPs don't grow on trees. If Baltimore truly has doubts about Jackson's ability to get them there, then they might as well trade him instead of engaging in another protracted contract battle. Depending on who you talk to, this whole relationship could be heading towards a trade request anyway.

"A trade demand would absolutely be on the table if I was advising Lamar," Jason La Canfora quoted one NFL agent. “I’m not coming in with it, but I’m coming in with a very firm hand and I’m not putting up with any of their bullshit. And if it’s not done before training camp, we’re done talking."

The Ravens are at Lamar Jackson's mercy over contract and trade

The restructure the Ravens settled on only made trading him all the more possible. By taking Jackson's salary down to the veteran minimum, they erased the barrier of moving his contract. They also pushed a massive $84 million cap hit towards 2027 which is a ticking time bomb: Basically, Baltimore must give the QB an extension or trade him before then.

If the Ravens asked me (they haven't, shockingly) I'd tell them to pull their heads out of their behinds and make Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. And I'd give him a fully guaranteed contract to boot. Why? They're going to have to pay Jackson one way or another, and trading him isn't exactly a great solution.

Jackson has a no-trade clause, so the Ravens couldn't send him anywhere he doesn't want to go. Beyond that, they're the ones who need to agree to the trade, and they're not going to want to send him to an AFC rival. So their options are actually pretty limited. Moreover, they're not going to get anything close to Jackson's value. That's because a QB of Jackson's stature is basically priceless, but also every team they negotiate with will know they're backed into a corner.

Funnily enough, the division rivals like the Steelers and the Browns would be intriguing destinations if they weren't the absolute last places the Ravens would send him. The Dolphins and Jets are also obvious options, but as AFC rivals, Baltimore would be better off not letting that happen. New York has significant first-round draft capital to sweeten the pot, though.

Realistically, the Ravens would prefer to send Jackson to the NFC. They need to find a team that checks three boxes:

Needs a QB

Has the capital and willingness to trade for Jackson

Is attractive to Jackson

Which teams fit the mold?

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were a popular fit for Jackson the last time this all popped off, but they were quick to distance themselves from pursuing the QB. Now they're in QB purgatory with first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. very much an uncertainty and Tua Tagovailoa as a fallback option.

Jackson would be a huge upgrade over either of those quarterbacks. Does he want anything to do with Atlanta? The franchise is a mess, and all due respect to Kevin Stefanski, but I don't see him fixing them.

Maybe a team's willingness to pay him a fully guaranteed contract will override Jackson's desire to play for a Super Bowl contender. That would have to be the case for the QB to land in Atlanta.

Then there's this wrinkle: The 2027 NFL Draft class is pretty stacked with QBs and the Falcons could easily end up with a top 10 pick. There's a strong argument their best option for moving on from Penix is to just draft someone new.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in dire need of a quarterback as Mike LaFleur takes over as head coach. Jackson would be a hell of an acquisition, especially after they took Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick. Love was a "win now" pick for a team that hasn't sniffed "win now" territory in years. The biggest splash they could possibly make is to bring in Jackson as a statement of intent.

Of course, then they'd be paying a QB upwards of $70 million AAV while also paying a running back $13 million per year on his rookie deal. The finances are...rough.

Arizona is also in a similar spot as the Falcons. They're not going to be good in 2026. In fact, they're likely to get an even better draft slot playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL plus a rotation against the AFC West. Jackson's a sure thing at QB but I'd take my chances with my high pick in 2027.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year deal and look all set to continue their pattern of letting Kevin O'Connell work his magic on a distressed asset. Murray isn't Jackson though. Instead of restoring a piece of furniture they found in a back alley, Minnesota could try bringing in an actual star and reopening their Super Bowl window.

O'Connell is too good a head coach to let the Vikings slip into one of the draft slots that could give them a franchise QB. Going out and getting him a readymade one could actually give the team the boost they need to contend.

If I'm Jackson, I'm looking at the Vikings and salivating. A QB whisperer like O'Connell? A receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison? Sign me up.

Would the Vikings actually bite? Well, they have to actually hire a GM first, so Jackson may have to keep dreaming.

More NFL news and analysis: