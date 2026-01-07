Latest Kirk Cousins contract move tells Falcons exactly what they should do with aging QB

The great John Madden once wisely said, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none." Well, the Atlanta Falcons had two quarterbacks this season and ended up needing both of them to start. Ultimately, that good problem didn't end up being as helpful as they hoped.

Second-year starter Michael Penix Jr. went down with a knee injury in Week 11, prompting backup Kirk Cousins to take over the reins for the remaining seven games of the regular season. Cousins went 5-2 at the helm but Atlanta finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs through a three-way tie for the NFC South division title.

That prompted team owner Arthur Blank to dismiss head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, kicking off regime change for the franchise. But the most interesting move of Atlanta's offseason may have to do with Cousins' future, and a contract decision made Monday provides the biggest indication as to what will happen next.

Cousins and Atlanta reportedly agreed to a contract restructuring in which the 37-year-old QB is set to receive a $67.9 million guarantee on March 13. Now, it's unlikely Cousins actually receives that total payout all at once for two reasons. One, no team that would potentially be interested in trading for Cousins wants to be on the hook for that amount and two, Atlanta doesn't either.

So, a pre-March 13 release could be the likeliest outcome (designated as a post-June 1 release, however) so that Cousins would receive his guarantee across 2026 and 2027. Monday's agreement also lowered his 2026 base salary to just $2.1 million - the $32.9 million difference shifting into that guarantee.

These teams should take advantage of impending Kirk Cousins release

Cousins would be opened up to sign with any team he wants and there will be plenty of suitors.

The Miami Dolphins are the first that come to mind with Tua Tagovailoa's days on the beach seemingly numbered, especially if head coach Mike McDaniel is fired. Cousins could be a good bridge option to either develop backup Quinn Ewers, who threw for 622 yards, three touchdowns and as many picks across four games this year, or whoever else the team perhaps drafts down the road.

Aaron Rodgers is probably hanging up his cleats no matter how the playoffs end for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup Mason Rudolph is not the future of the franchise nor does the team have a good enough draft position to find Rodgers' successor this April. Cousins' is the perfect two or three year option to keep head coach Mike Tomlin's non-losing season streak alive until the official changing of the guard.

The Arizona Cardinals look poised to move on from Kyler Murray and unless the team trades up into the top two for Heisman Trophy-winner Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore to replace him, they could look to free agency for a bridge. Arizona seems more unlikely than likely to sign a guy like Cousins when it clearly needs a quick turnaround at the position. But rather than settle for another Josh Rosen type, a proven commodity like Cousins may be the best available option.

Other QB-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets are already set to inherit Mendoza and Moore via the draft. Cousins won't make the same mistake he made with Atlanta again and sign for a franchise that sees him more as a mentor than a starter. But his playing days don't appear to be anywhere near finished whether that's for better or worse.